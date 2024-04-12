Cleaning fee scam City of Bonn warns residents about fake cleaning invoices
Bonn · The city administration in Bonn is warning residents about a new scam. Residents are being asked to pay a fee which is not legitimate. Here is how to recognize the fake invoices.
The city administration is warning Bonn residents about a new scam. According to a statement from the city, people are receiving an invoice for an alleged "cleaning fee from the city of Bonn for the “Reinigungsgebühr der Stadt Bonn für die Initiative ‚Saubere Innenstädte”( “Clean inner cities' initiative”).
Residents are warned not to do the money transfer requested in the letter. The scam letter can be recognized by the fake letterhead from the state of NRW and the fake sender name “Stadt Bonn - Landesverwaltung” ("City of Bonn - State Administration”). Any Bonn residents who receive such a letter should contact the police.
Orig. text: ga
Translation: ck