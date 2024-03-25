Street art competition City opens wall to graffiti artists

Eva Appelius has art in her blood: "My mother is a trained graphic designer, my grandmother is an art teacher, so art has always been around and I touched my first tin when I was 17," says the 20-year-old. Her motif: a perfume bottle, a pepper spray and a spray can. "I wanted to combine things that spray. And I wanted to do something that could be interpreted in many different ways," she says. At the same time, she wants to address women with her motifs. This is important to her not only in this project, but also when she sprays on the other legal walls in the city.