Partial closures will be necessary : City to mark new traffic routing on Viktoria Bridge

The Viktoria Bridge will get some new traffic marking. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Immediately following the Easter holidays, there will be new traffic routing on the Viktoria Bridge. It will allow for pedestrians and cyclists to have more space.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Pedestrians and cyclists will be given more space on the Viktoria Bridge in the future. For this to happen, the city plans to mark out a new traffic routing at least temporarily. According to the Bonn city administration, the work will begin in the week after Easter and is expected to last until April 29.

Depending on the progress of the work, partial area closures will be necessary to allow the marking of new pedestrian, cycling and traffic lanes, according to the statement. During the work, one lane will be available in each direction and a sidewalk will be available on one side, which will be open to bicycle traffic. Both the turning lanes onto the ramp to Thomastrasse, which is to be built later, and the intersection area connecting to this ramp would initially be constructed provisionally.

According to the city, once the work is completed, sidewalks and bike paths will be available on both sides of the Viktoria Bridge in the future. The two staircases will be opened later, as the completion of the surfacing was delayed due to difficulties in delivering the construction materials. The expansion of the roads next to the bridge ramp is to take place in the course of the Bornheimer Strasse expansion.