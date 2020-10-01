Meeting with showmen : City weighs up chances for Bonn Christmas market

One of the two mulled wine pyramids at the Bonn Christmas market last year. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Will there be a big Christmas market in the city this year? The city of Bonn will soon be discussing this with the showmen. The state of NRW had given the green light for Christmas markets - if the hygiene rules can be observed.

Will Bonn still have the Christmas market in the city centre this year after all, and possibly the smaller Christmas and Advent markets in the districts?

After the NRW government announced on Wednesday, among other things, that it would allow Christmas markets this year in compliance with the Corona hygiene and distance rules, city spokeswoman Monika Hörig explained: The city administration will soon meet with the fairground operators to sound out whether and, if so, under what conditions Christmas markets are possible in Bonn. No further details were available from the town hall on Wednesday.

Karina Kröber from City-Marketing welcomed the fact that Christmas markets should be possible after all. This is very important for the attractiveness of Bonn's city and also the district centres, said the entrepreneur. She hopes that the city of Bonn will soon present a corona-compliant concept for the Christmas markets.