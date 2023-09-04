B9 blocked Climate activists not detained after gluing themselves to road
Update | Bonn · For about one hour on Saturday, climate activists blocked Adenauerallee in Bonn to protest for a better climate policy. Drivers and passers-by reacted very differently to the protest.
About a dozen climate activists blocked Adenauerallee (B9) near the Koenig Museum in Bonn for about an hour on Saturday afternoon. Five members of the group "Letzte Generation" (Last Generation) glued themselves to the asphalt and to each other to bring traffic in the direction of Bad Godesberg to a standstill. They were supported by "Science Rebellion", whose members held up posters on the street and in front of the museum building.
The police arrived on the scene quickly. This was partly because only a few hundred metres away, in front of Koblenzer Tor, "Extinction Rebellion" was holding its monthly traffic blockade. During this demonstration, which is registered with the police, the B9 is repeatedly blocked for a short time at the traffic lights. The protesters draw attention to climate change and the extinction of species with placards. All of this happens under the watchful eye of the police.
The simultaneous demonstration was a coincidence, as Viktor Kemmet from Letzte Generation explained. "We decided to have the blockade at Museum König because the last meeting of the World Biodiversity Council IPBES was taking place in Bonn on Saturday." In addition, he said, Museum Koenig, as a natural history museum, is somehow connected to the extinction of species. The ceremony marking 75 years of the Parliamentary Council on Friday also spoke in favour of this location, he said.
"In his speech, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz demanded that people stand up for democracy. At the same time, in Bavaria members of Letzte Generation are being held in preventive custody," Kemmet pointed out. The demonstrators also had a large cardboard figure on a trailer – a kangaroo with a burning back that had also appeared in preparation for the World Climate Conference in Bonn and had been part of several protest marches. On its back was emblazoned the slogan: "Climate is not negotiable".
No custody for the protesters
The police in Bonn took a more measured approach than their colleagues in Bavaria. In order to prevent major traffic chaos, the officers temporarily diverted traffic past the protesters via the opposite lane. In case of an emergency the activists could have made way for emergency vehicles. Only those sitting on the edges of the road were glued to the road, the rest were stuck to each other. This way, the blockade could be opened at any time like a kind of swinging door.
The police took the personal details of all the people involved. They used cooking oil and spatulas, now standard equipment for the police in North Rhine-Westphalia, to loosen the glue. The protestors did not put up any resistance and their behaviour was polite and calm. The road surface was cleaned and after a little over an hour it was reopened. No one from the Letzte Generation was taken into custody, as is usually the case. "We were surprised," said Kemmet, who, like his fellow activists, had firmly expected to spend the night in a police cell. Nevertheless, there was a report, which will probably have legal consequences.
The reactions of motorists and passers-by were varied. While some were angry and upset ("This kind of thing is atrocious, and they should be punished.") Others - especially younger people - expressed sympathy for the protestors. A passer-by who had visited the museum earlier handed out chocolate bars as fortification to the activists. "I admire these people for their actions," said the 72-year old tourist. He said he could not understand the angry drivers, some of whom reacted in a very agitated and almost violent manner.
Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach, Axel Vogel and Michael Wrobel
Translation: Jean Lennox