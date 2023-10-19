UN Day on October 21: Festival featuring music, children's activities and lots of information Climate change Chief of Comms turned musician Nick Nuttall plays songs about climate change
The City of Bonn celebrates Bonn as the home of the United Nations this Saturday, October 21. The programme includes children’s activities, 30 organisations presenting their work. The event day takes place from 11.15 am to 4 pm.
„Where did it go wrong“, asks Nuttall in the opener and title track of his new album „Just Because Some Bad Wind Blows“. A legit question the former Director of Communications and Outreach and Spokesperson for the UN Environment in Nairobi, Kenya and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Bonn, Germany, poses. He worked for the UN for 17 years and knows what he’s talking, uhm, singing about. Nick Nuttall lives mainly in Berlin now, and he also works „as a TV presenter on a digital climate and environment TV show called We Don't Have Time out of Stockholm, so I travel quite a bit by train between Berlin and Stockholm these days“.
On May 5 he released his new album, produced by Bernadette La Hengst, the German singer songwriter, which became the official soundtrack of Stockholm Climate Week. Three more tracks are linked to matters regarding the environment and sustainability, the others are about life and passions and there’s „at least one red hot love song“, he jokes.
On UN Day next Saturday, Nuttall and La Hengst will play a 45-minute concert at the invitation of the City of Bonn. In the event programme, Nuttall’s songs are described as „miniature versions of short stories cast in often melancholy melodies“, but there are also rock tunes like „Hometown“ for example.
Music on the stage in front of the Old Town Hall
Nick Nuttall’s concert is one of several live performances on UN Day. First, the organization’s own band "Re-UNited", made up of staff and family members of the UN in Bonn, will provide the musical prelude to UN Day. Lord Mayor Katja Dörner will officially open the United Nations Day at 11:45 am. The music programme will continue with the soul band Absoulution, who will perform classic soul hits from the 60s and 70s as well as modern funk pieces. Then it’s time for Nick Nuttall and Bernadette La Hengst. After them the Joe Cool Band, Bonn's oldest rock band still playing with the original line-up, follows as a show band with a broad musical spectrum from 70 years of pop music.
United Nations Day brings the work of the UN Bonn closer to the people. As is tradition, on Saturday, 21 October 2023, around 30 institutions active in Bonn will once again present themselves in the tent city on the market square. The focus of the citizens' festival is on the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their development policy dimensions. "Leaving no one behind" is the motto of the goals. Visitors can find out at the stands how the organisations based in Bonn bring them to life and talk to the staff.
"50 years of Germany at the United Nations and 27 years of the United Nations in Bonn - I think these success stories are worth celebrating," says Lord Mayor Katja Dörner. She is pleased that the UN's birthday can finally be honoured again after a pandemic-related break: "These two birthdays mean successful German participation in shaping international cooperation for peace, democracy and sustainable development worldwide," emphasises the Mayor.
Around 30 organisations present their work
In addition to the UN Bonn, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Federal Foreign Office, Engagement Global, the Regional Representation of the EU Commission and the German UNESCO Commission, for example, will also be represented at the market. The association Help - Hilfe zur Selbsthilfe (Help for Self-Help), with which the City of Bonn cooperates in the solidarity partnership for the Ukrainian city of Kherson, will present its commitment to Ukraine, among other things. The UN Refugee Agency will set up a tent where visitors can experience how refugees are accommodated. The city administration itself will be represented by the Department of Environment and Urban Greening, whose staff will provide information on climate adaptation and prevention. At the SDG Wheel of Fortune of the Office for International Affairs and Global Sustainability, visitors can test their knowledge of the Sustainable Development Goals in an entertaining way.
For the very young visitors there will be a bouncy castle, face painting and games.
Reception for UN staff
Traditionally, Bonn's UN Day is complemented by a reception for the members of the United Nations in Bonn, held by the city in the Old Town Hall. For the first time, newcomers to the UN will be welcomed at the reception. Mayor Katja Dörner will also present them with the Welcome Booklet for UN staff - with vouchers from Bonn institutions to help them get to know Bonn and settle in, compiled by the city administration's marketing service.
Germany has been a member of the United Nations for 50 years
On 18 September 1973, the two German states, the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG) and the German Democratic Republic (GDR), joined the United Nations. In a solemn ceremony in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York, the then UN Secretary-General Kurt Waldheim welcomed both states as the 133rd and 134th members and raised the flags of both member states. The Federal Republic of Germany is committed to Bonn as the German city of the United Nations. In 1996, the foundation stone was laid for a strong UN presence in Bonn with the establishment of the UN Volunteers Programme and the UN Climate Secretariat. Today, the UN Campus in Bonn is home to 26 UN agencies with around 1,000 employees. Together they work to promote sustainable development worldwide.
The City of Bonn supports the work of the United Nations in Bonn, among other things, by providing services for staff, accompanying international conferences, joint events and receptions, as well as press and public relations measures.