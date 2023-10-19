UN Day on October 21: Festival featuring music, children's activities and lots of information Climate change Chief of Comms turned musician Nick Nuttall plays songs about climate change

In addition to the UN Bonn, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Federal Foreign Office, Engagement Global, the Regional Representation of the EU Commission and the German UNESCO Commission, for example, will also be represented at the market. The association Help - Hilfe zur Selbsthilfe (Help for Self-Help), with which the City of Bonn cooperates in the solidarity partnership for the Ukrainian city of Kherson, will present its commitment to Ukraine, among other things. The UN Refugee Agency will set up a tent where visitors can experience how refugees are accommodated. The city administration itself will be represented by the Department of Environment and Urban Greening, whose staff will provide information on climate adaptation and prevention. At the SDG Wheel of Fortune of the Office for International Affairs and Global Sustainability, visitors can test their knowledge of the Sustainable Development Goals in an entertaining way.