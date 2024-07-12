Stadtwald particularly affected Climate change, making ticks a problem in Bonn

The importance of high biodiversity in terms of the risk of ticks has already been shown in a preliminary study by the research group. There, the researchers found significantly fewer ticks in the Bonn area than in the comparison area in Königswinter and Rhöndorf. "However, the infection rate in Bonn was significantly higher," says Falkenberg. More than one in five of the ticks found in the city carried a Lyme disease pathogen that could be passed on in the event of a bite. This confirms the theory that systems with a higher diversity of species are better able to regulate themselves, says Falkenberg. The researchers discovered the majority of the parasites in the Kottenforst, Ennert, and on the Venusberg. In contrast, fewer ticks are active on the meadows of the Rheinaue, in the Hofgarten, or at Poppelsdorf Palace. However, the number could increase in the future. "We expect the population to increase," says Falkenberg. The period in which the ticks are active is also expected to shift. Due to climate change, the creatures, which particularly like temperatures of around 20 degrees, could be active as early as February and as late as November, while a phase of inactivity could set in during the summer if the weather is too hot. Overall, however, these are conditions that will make it easier for ticks to reproduce, says Falkenberg.