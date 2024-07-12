Stadtwald particularly affected Climate change, making ticks a problem in Bonn
Bonn · The conditions for ticks in Bonn are improving due to climate change. In the foreseeable future, tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) will also become an issue, says Timo Falkenberg, who is leading a new study on the spread of the parasites at the University Medical Centre Bonn.
Tick-borne diseases cause more than 700,000 deaths worldwide every year and account for around 17 percent of the global burden of communicable diseases. This is how the University Hospital Bonn explains the relevance of a new research project to monitor ticks and tick-borne diseases in the region. Head of research Timo Falkenberg explained to the GA how significant the problem already is in Bonn today and what dangers ticks could pose in the future.
"In recent years, urban green spaces in particular have become increasingly recognized as potential sites for human infections with tick-borne diseases," says Falkenberg. As head of the GreenBalance junior research group, his aim is to record more precisely than before which species are present in the region and what risks they pose. The results should also be incorporated into future green space planning. One idea is to leave the grass longer and only mow a strip at the edges. Although ticks also enjoy longer blades of grass, if the weather is too warm, cold, or damp, they have to seek shelter and crawl between leaves and dead wood, which is usually found at the edge of the meadows. The mown strips would cut off the ticks' "bridge" to bushes, copses, or piles of leaves. The animals prefer to move around in tall grass.
The importance of high biodiversity in terms of the risk of ticks has already been shown in a preliminary study by the research group. There, the researchers found significantly fewer ticks in the Bonn area than in the comparison area in Königswinter and Rhöndorf. "However, the infection rate in Bonn was significantly higher," says Falkenberg. More than one in five of the ticks found in the city carried a Lyme disease pathogen that could be passed on in the event of a bite. This confirms the theory that systems with a higher diversity of species are better able to regulate themselves, says Falkenberg. The researchers discovered the majority of the parasites in the Kottenforst, Ennert, and on the Venusberg. In contrast, fewer ticks are active on the meadows of the Rheinaue, in the Hofgarten, or at Poppelsdorf Palace. However, the number could increase in the future. "We expect the population to increase," says Falkenberg. The period in which the ticks are active is also expected to shift. Due to climate change, the creatures, which particularly like temperatures of around 20 degrees, could be active as early as February and as late as November, while a phase of inactivity could set in during the summer if the weather is too hot. Overall, however, these are conditions that will make it easier for ticks to reproduce, says Falkenberg.
The researcher also expects a change in the diseases transmitted. "The Robert Koch Institute has already registered cases of TBE in neighbouring districts. Sooner or later, the pathogen will also end up in Bonn." To monitor this, the research group collects ticks from eleven selected green spaces in Bonn and Cologne. At least once a month, they go to the meadows, hedges, and shrubs in the Baumschulwäldchen forest in Bonn, the Tannenbuscher Binnendüne, or the Kottenforst forest. With a large cloth that is pulled over the ground to simulate being brushed off by people or animals, the ticks are collected. Citizens are also invited to support the project by sending in ticks that they have discovered in the grass, on themselves, or on a pet. The parasites are then analyzed for pathogens in the laboratory using PCR analysis.
