Changeover to winter time : Clocks change on October 30

Germany will change to winter time on October 30, 2022 Foto: dpa/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

Bonn In the night from Saturday to Sunday, October 30, 2022, the clocks will change to winter time. Here are most important facts about the time change.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

In the night from Saturday to Sunday, October 30, clocks will be set back one hour to winter time at 3 a.m.. It will then get dark one hour earlier in the evening and become lighter one hour earlier in the morning. Winter time is actually called Central European Standard Time.

Humans have an internal clock that they follow. This internal clock is based on daylight and not on which numbers the clock shows, emphasizes the AOK health insurance fund. The internal clock also determines the sleep-wake rhythm: In the dark, melatonin is released, a hormone that makes you tired. In light, the release is inhibited. Instead, the body produces cortisol, which in turn makes us awake.

A person's internal clock can become unbalanced when the clock is changed. Just one hour can upset the body and disrupt the usual rhythm of the day. This can cause health problems for some people. It is less noticeable with the winter time change, and more pronounced with the change to daylight saving time. If the body is still in night mode, but is now woken up an hour earlier, it can result in the cardiovascular system and metabolism not getting going.

Why is there a time change?

Daylight saving time as we know it was introduced in Germany in 1980. The reasoning behind it was that it saves electricity in the summer. If it is light outside longer in the evening, less electricity is used for lighting. In reality, however, this is of no use: consumption balances out in spring and fall, when more energy is needed for lighting and heating in the morning. So the time change is not a remedy in the current energy crisis either.

When will we not have a time change anymore?

The time change should have been abolished long ago and yet it remains with us. In 2018, the EU Commission surveyed citizens on the subject. The result of the online survey: 84 percent were in favor of ending the change between summer and winter time. In Germany, approval is considered particularly high. The reasons given by the participants included the fact that the changeover is detrimental to their health. In response, then-Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker announced in 2018: "The time change should be abolished." The EU Parliament voted in March 2019 to abolish it in 2021.

Since then, however, not much has happened. The ball is in the court of the 27 member states, the European Commission says. They must agree and clarify whether they want permanent summer or winter time. So far, the governments in the EU Council have not found a common position.

Daylight Saving Time or Winter Time?

Germans have a clear opinion on the question of whether there should be permanent summer or winter time: According to a representative study by the Ostwestfalen-Lippe University of Applied Sciences and the market research institute mo'web research, the majority are calling for permanent daylight saving time. This would mean that it would remain dark longer in the morning and light longer in the evening.

Meteorologists and physicians argue in favor of year-round winter time. With permanent daylight saving time, they argue, it would be too light in the evening and too dark in the morning in winter. As a result, people would get tired later but still have to get up early in the morning. There would be a definite lack of sleep amongst the population.

Orig. text: ga/dpa