Winter time begins Clocks to change on October 29
Bonn · In the night from Saturday to Sunday, October 29, clocks will revert to winter time. Here are the most important facts about the time change.
When do we need to change our clocks to winter time for 2023?
In the night from Saturday to Sunday, October 29, 2023, clocks will be set back one hour at 3 a.m.. This means it will be lighter one hour earlier in the morning and darker one hour earlier in the evening.
People have an internal clock that they follow. This internal clock is based on daylight and not the numbers on the clock, emphasizes the AOK health insurance company. It’s our internal clock that determines our sleep-wake rhythm: In the dark, melatonin is released, a hormone that makes you tired. In light, the release is inhibited. Instead, the body produces cortisol, which makes us more awake.
A person's internal clock can get out of balance when the time changes. Just one hour can upset the body and disrupt the usual rhythm of the day. This can cause health problems for some people. It is less the case with the winter time change, however, and comes mainly with the change to daylight saving time. When the body is still in night mode, and is then woken up an hour earlier, this can result in the cardiovascular system and metabolism not getting going.
Why do we have the time change?
Daylight saving time as we know it was introduced in Germany in 1980. The reasoning behind it was that it saves electricity in the summer. When it is light outside longer in the evening, less electricity is used for lighting. In reality, however, this doesn’t really help: energy consumption balances out again in spring and fall, when more energy is needed for lighting and heating in the morning. So the time change has nothing to do with the current energy crisis either.
When will there be no more time change?
The time change should have been abolished long ago and yet it remains with us. In 2018, the EU Commission surveyed citizens on the subject. The result of the online survey: 84 percent were in favor of ending the change between summer and winter time. In Germany, approval for this was especially strong. Participants in the survey said that one of the reasons was because the time change was detrimental to their health. In response, then-Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker announced in 2018: "The time change should be abolished." The EU Parliament voted in March 2019 to abolish it in 2021.
Since then, however, not much has happened. The ball is in the court of the 27 member states, according to the European Commission. They have to agree and clarify whether they want permanent summer or winter time. So far, the governments in the Council of the EU have not found a common position.
Daylight Saving Time or Winter Time?
Germans have a clear opinion on the question of whether there should be permanent summer or winter time: According to a representative study by the Ostwestfalen-Lippe University of Applied Sciences and the market research institute mo'web research, the majority are calling for permanent daylight saving time. This would mean that it would remain dark longer in the morning and light longer in the evening.
Meteorologists and physicians argue in favor of year-round winter time. With permanent daylight saving time, they argue, it would be too light in the evening and too dark in the morning in winter. As a result, people would get tired later but still have to get up early in the morning. There would be a tangible lack of sleep.
