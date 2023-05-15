U-boat on its last major voyage Close up in the slipstream of the U17
Bonn · Tens of thousands of people on the banks of the Rhine wave and cheer as the U17 makes its way through Bonn as if they were old acquaintances. The whole thing is particularly impressive from the tender, especially because real submariners are on board.
It is just 6 a.m. as the U17 passes the Cologne skyline in the glow of the red sunrise. Two former u-boat men, three media representatives and a skipper have gathered on the small tender to accompany the submarine on the day's journey from Cologne to Lahnstein just like a dolphin accompanying a ship on the Atlantic.
So there it is, the much-described slender tube of steel with the inscription S196 - the ship's identification. It is rusty below the line up to which it lay still for years in the Wilhelmshaven water. And however slender the submarine looks on the broad Rhine, at the same time it is impressive. The battle power of this historic Bundeswehr submarine can only be guessed at by the outlines of the eight closed, shapeless torpedo holes on the head of the U17.
Not many people in Cologne can drag themselves out of bed early on this Sunday, as thousands had already taken the opportunity on Saturday evening to welcome the U17 to the Bastei. The tender is faster and more agile than the tug with the 85-metre-long floating pontoon that is carrying the U17 - and so it overtakes this piece of Bundeswehr history again and again, only to drop back later so that the submariners and media representatives can view it from the best angle. The tender fights hard against the Rhine's current and the waves produced by the transport tug with the submarine, which in contrast floats effortlessly.
Reunion on the waves of the Rhine
Viktor Toyka from Meckenheim, who was second in command of the submarine, looks on fondly: "It looks as if it is being carried piggyback," he says. And indeed, submarine U17 looks like a child on its parents' back, strapped to the straight deck of the floating pontoon that carries it down the Rhine. Toyka says that until today, he hadn't seen it for over thirty years. He is delighted to see it again.
Given the current high level of the Rhine, the U17 could have probably swum itself, at least between Cologne and Bonn. "But then of course it would have been nowhere near as impressive," says Toyka. At its highest point, the submarine measures 8.5 metres. As it has a draught of 4.8 metres, less than half of this would have been visible, had it sailed under its own power. But as it was, the rusty tube was well worth seeing.
"Oh, it's so beautiful," says Jürgen Weber, Managing Director of the German Submariners Association (VDU), commenting on the weather. It couldn't have been better: As the fog lifts over the water, the sun shines down on the submarine and its tender with its warmest rays. Only one thing can disturb this rushing idyll on the water: "Wahrschau, Wellen!" shouts Weber, using the naval term for "caution".
A sworn club
Born in Minden, he sounds like a true "Northern light", even though he has lived "in Bavaria for ages". Perhaps his dark blue U17 cap and U23 jacket also help to fit the stereotype of the sailor. When his mobile phone rings because submariner friends want to be kept up to date, Edith Piaf's perseverance anthem "Non, je ne regrette rien" is heard again and again. And if you take a look at U17 in these moments, you can become sentimental.
In Mondorf, two more former submariners climb aboard the tender. Heiko Mross, who still works for the Bundeswehr, and Daniel Sundrup have been instrumental in ensuring that the U17 is now on its way first to the Technik Museum in Speyer and later to Sinsheim. "The idea that we had to preserve a Class 206 A submarine came to us at a regulars' table of the VDU – it was a real crackpot idea," says Sundrup. At first, it was not about a specific submarine; U17 was simply the best preserved of its class. Since 2016, they have been working with the association to save a submarine from being scrapped. U17 also narrowly avoided this fate: one day before the Bundeswehr would have released it for recycling, they got the go-ahead from the Technik Museum. It was n incredible moment, they say. Weber wants to reward them for their efforts with this day trip. The community of submariners, active and former, is a tight-knit club. Perhaps it is the confinement in the steel tube that welds them together so tightly.
With sirens, horn blasts and fireworks
The longer the morning gets, the more people crowd the Rhine promenades, bays and landing stages. Many of them wave to the U17 as it sails by - like an old acquaintance. Sometimes the graceful tube is greeted by fire brigade units on the banks of the Rhine with water fountains and sirens. On the water, too, boats from the fire brigade and the technical aid organisation repeatedly sail around the submarine to take snapshots - they, too, look like dolphins next to the ship.
Like King Charles III on his recent visit to Berlin, the submarine is greeted like royalty when it arrives in Bonn at around 10.30. Crowds of people stand on both banks of the river, waving and taking photos. A ship blows its horn in greeting, in Beuel a few fireworks shoot up in the middle of the day. The submariners agree: they would not have expected such a reaction to the submarine. And although only the four crew members on the tug - captain and co-captain as well as two helpers - can really get close to the unapproachable steel colossus today, everyone on the water and on the banks of the Rhine seems proud to take a piece of history home with them.
Original Text: Sarah Remsky
Translation: Jean Lennox