U-boat on its last major voyage Close up in the slipstream of the U17

In Mondorf, two more former submariners climb aboard the tender. Heiko Mross, who still works for the Bundeswehr, and Daniel Sundrup have been instrumental in ensuring that the U17 is now on its way first to the Technik Museum in Speyer and later to Sinsheim. "The idea that we had to preserve a Class 206 A submarine came to us at a regulars' table of the VDU – it was a real crackpot idea," says Sundrup. At first, it was not about a specific submarine; U17 was simply the best preserved of its class. Since 2016, they have been working with the association to save a submarine from being scrapped. U17 also narrowly avoided this fate: one day before the Bundeswehr would have released it for recycling, they got the go-ahead from the Technik Museum. It was n incredible moment, they say. Weber wants to reward them for their efforts with this day trip. The community of submariners, active and former, is a tight-knit club. Perhaps it is the confinement in the steel tube that welds them together so tightly.