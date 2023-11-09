Until the end of 2024 Closures and restrictions at the Endenicher Ei on Monday

From Monday, 30 October, work will begin to locate supply lines. According to Autobahn GmbH, the footpath on the south side of Endenicher Ei from Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring in the direction of Endenicher Straße will be closed from midday on Saturday, 28 October, until the end of 2024. This closure will also have to be maintained during the subsequent work on the southern part of the structure until probably the end of 2024, as the southern part of the structure will be demolished and rebuilt during this period. Pedestrians can instead use the pedestrian tunnel underneath the Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring and then continue walking along the north side of Endenicher Ei. Endenicher Straße can be crossed at the traffic lights. This applies to both directions.