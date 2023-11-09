Until the end of 2024 Closures and restrictions at the Endenicher Ei on Monday
Bonn · Construction work has started on the Endenicher Ei in Bonn. From next week, there will be restrictions for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists in this area.
Construction work on the Endenicher Ei in Bonn started at the beginning of October. The bridge structure needs to be replaced. During the work, there will be restrictions for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists, as announced by Autobahn GmbH.
Restrictions for motorists
From Monday, 13 November, the south side of Endenicher Ei will be closed. Thanks to a temporary bridge, motor traffic on the intersecting B56 will be able to continue travelling in two lanes in both directions. The federal highway is expected to remain partially closed until the end of 2024, as the southern section of the structure will be demolished and rebuilt during this period.
The two southern ramps, which lead from Endenicher Ei in the direction of the Poppelsdorf junction onto Reuterstraße and in the opposite direction from Poppelsdorf from Reuterstraße to the Endenich junction, will also be closed. Autobahn GmbH recommends that motorists use the neighbouring A565 junctions to reach Bonn city centre.
Also from 13 November, clearing work will be carried out along the south side towards Poppelsdorf before the retaining wall there can be demolished and rebuilt.
We will keep you up to date on further restrictions for motorists. The first full closure of the A565 (for one week) and the B56 (for four days) is planned for 23 February 2024. According to Autobahn GmbH, a total of 14 full closures on the A565, four closures on the B56 and a one-year closure of the southern and then the northern ramps are planned during the project. During construction, the B56 will also be open to traffic on fewer lanes.
Restrictions for pedestrians
The closure of the southern section of the Endenicher Ei will also result in changes for pedestrians and cyclists.
From Monday, 30 October, work will begin to locate supply lines. According to Autobahn GmbH, the footpath on the south side of Endenicher Ei from Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring in the direction of Endenicher Straße will be closed from midday on Saturday, 28 October, until the end of 2024. This closure will also have to be maintained during the subsequent work on the southern part of the structure until probably the end of 2024, as the southern part of the structure will be demolished and rebuilt during this period. Pedestrians can instead use the pedestrian tunnel underneath the Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring and then continue walking along the north side of Endenicher Ei. Endenicher Straße can be crossed at the traffic lights. This applies to both directions.
Restrictions for cyclists
The cycle path on Endenicher Ei will also be closed in both directions from Saturday afternoon for the entire four-year construction period. According to Autobahn GmbH, it is not possible to allow cyclists to use the same route as pedestrians. A permanent diversion of the cycle paths has been set up in consultation with the city of Bonn. According to the federal company, it leads from Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring via Frongasse, Endenicher Straße, Regerstraße, Brahmsstraße, Wiesenweg, Schubertstraße and Wesselbahnweg to Endenicher Straße. This diversion applies in both directions.
Information evening on the Endenicher Ei project
Autobahn GmbH has planned an information event on the Endenicher Ei project in the Harmonie on 11 December from 5.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. for interested parties and local residents. (Original text: ga / Translation: Mareike Graepel)