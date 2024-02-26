Traffic situation in and around Bonn Closures at Endenicher Ei cause massive traffic jams
Bonn · The traffic situation on Monday morning is tense. The complete closure of the B 56 at Endenicher Ei and the A 565 motorway between Bonn-Nord and Poppelsdorf is causing traffic jams and gridlock in and around Bonn.
26.02.2024 , 08:47 Uhr
Following the complete closure of the B56 at Endenicher Ei and the A565 motorway between Bonn-Nord and Poppelsdorf, the traffic situation on Monday morning is tense. There are massive traffic jams on the main roads in Bonn around the Endenicher Ei and in the city centre.
An overview of other traffic jams on the main roads and motorways in and around Bonn:
- At around seven o'clock, there was a four-kilometre tailback on the A555 Cologne to Bonn between Wesseling and Bonn-Zentrum. According to the ADAC, motorists needed half an hour longer here.
- There were delays of seven minutes on the A555 motorway in the direction of Cologne.
- There was a two-kilometre traffic jam between Köln-Godorf and the Köln-Süd junction.
- On the A565 between Bonn-Beuel and the Bonn-Nord junction, there were two kilometres of congestion. Drivers should factor in an extra ten minutes here.
- On the A560 between the Bonn/Siegburg junction and the Sankt Augustin-West junction, there were four kilometres of congestion with at least nine minutes lost.
- Between the Cologne-Heumar junction and Cologne/Bonn Airport on the A59, there was a traffic jam of one kilometre.
- Traffic on the B56 between Sankt Augustin and Bonn-Endenich and on the B506 near Pohlhausen and Lohmar-Heide was congested.