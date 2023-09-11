Bonn researchers discover highly effective antibiotic Clovibactin against germs in hospitals

Experience shows that it takes about ten years before a new antibiotic can be used in humans, says Schneider. "After its been discovered, it takes many clinical trials and about a billion euros." One problem with this is that of the original 20 or so large pharmaceutical companies involved in antibiotic research in the past, four companies remain worldwide. Why? "It's not lucrative enough for the companies," Schneider explains. "You take an antibiotic for seven days, then you're healthy again. You take a cholesterol-lowering drug for a long time. And of course, the companies are also worried that more resistance to antibiotics will develop and they would become ineffective."