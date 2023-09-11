Bonn researchers discover highly effective antibiotic Clovibactin against germs in hospitals
Bonn · A team of researchers from Bonn has discovered a new, highly effective antibiotic. A bacillus native to North Carolina soil produces the substance to protect against bacterial competition. The new agent could also be used against multi-resistant germs.
Just two years ago, in an interview with the GA Tanja Schneider described her job as a version of the tortoise and the hare. She and her colleagues were part of the team of the outwitted animal with the long ears.
The professor of pharmaceutical microbiology at the University and University Hospital of Bonn conducts research on the development of new antibiotics. A difficult task - not least because more and more bacterial pathogens are developing resistance to the former miracle drugs. This increases the risk that current drugs will no longer be effective against infectious diseases, which is why scientists worldwide are looking for new antibiotics.
Schneider and her team have now been successful. Together with colleagues from Germany, the Netherlands and the USA, they have discovered a new antibiotic and shed light on its mode of action: Clovibactin comes from a soil bacterium and attacks the cell wall of bacteria, including those of multi-resistant "hospital germs".
The soil bacterium Eleftheria terrae subspecies Carolina bears its place of origin in its name: Scientists had isolated it from a soil sample in the US state of North Carolina. It produces the new active ingredient clovibactin to protect itself from competing bacteria.
"The new antibiotic simultaneously attacks the structure of the bacterial cell wall at several sites by blocking essential building blocks," Schneider explains. With unusual intensity, it attaches itself specifically to these building blocks and kills the bacteria by destroying their cell envelope. Since it encloses the target structure like a cage, it was given the name "Clovibactin", derived from the Greek "klouvi" (cage).
Clovibactin acts primarily on gram-positive bacteria. These include MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus), known as "hospital germs", but also pathogens of tuberculosis, which affects many millions of people worldwide.
"We are highly confident that the bacteria will not develop resistance to Clovibactin so quickly," says Schneider. This is because the pathogens cannot change the cell wall building blocks so easily to undermine the antibiotic - so their Achilles' heel remains.
But the scientists have found out that Clovibactin can do even more. After docking with the target, the antibiotic forms fibre-like structures that tightly enclose the "opponent" and further damage the bacterial cells.
Clinical trials are difficult: Antibiotics are not lucrative enough for pharmaceutical companies
Bacteria that encounter Clovibactin are also stimulated to release certain enzymes (so-called autolysins) that uncontrollably dissolve their own cell envelope. "The combination of these different mechanisms is why we have such extraordinary resilience to resistance," Schneider sums up.
Experience shows that it takes about ten years before a new antibiotic can be used in humans, says Schneider. "After its been discovered, it takes many clinical trials and about a billion euros." One problem with this is that of the original 20 or so large pharmaceutical companies involved in antibiotic research in the past, four companies remain worldwide. Why? "It's not lucrative enough for the companies," Schneider explains. "You take an antibiotic for seven days, then you're healthy again. You take a cholesterol-lowering drug for a long time. And of course, the companies are also worried that more resistance to antibiotics will develop and they would become ineffective."
