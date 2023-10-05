October 6–9 Code Week and Toys2Masters finale: tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Recording love songs together, crowning the next great up-and-coming band and meeting international art at eye level: our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region at a glance.
This weekend it's all about competition: six up-and-coming artists will be in the final of Toys2Masters, at the poetry slam on the Rhine stage artists will compete with word acrobatics and at the art song slam composers like Schumann and Brahms will also have to enter the ring again. There is even more music in Bad Godesberg and in front of the Bundeskunsthalle, while children and young people spend two weeks learning about programming and 44 artists artistically portray their feelings about the protests in Iran. Our tips for the weekend at a glance.
Toys2Masters: Final Level
For months, the six bands competing for victory this Sunday have been rehearsing, working and eagerly awaiting their last big performance on the Toys2Masters stage. The finalists are the alternative rock band Creepers, the German rapper Lepus, the rock bands LostTapes, Noctune and Toxic Youth, and the indie band The Moobies. The winner can expect, among other things, a professional album production in a recording studio.
- Where: Harmonie Bonn, Frongasse 28-30, 53121 Bonn, Germany
- When: Sunday, 8 October, 5.30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Admission: 15 Euro (box office), 12 Euro (advance booking at participating acts)
live arts - Oh Europa - Sing us a love song!
The artist duo Action Hero (Gemma Paintin and James Stenhouse) goes in search of Bonners' favourite love songs. Passers-by can sing their songs in the Oh Europa mobile home sound studio. At the end of the project, three radio programmes will be produced: The collected love songs will be combined with those that the duo has already been able to collect in 34 European countries and will provide an opportunity for mutual listening.
- Where: Mobile home sound studio on the Museum Square of the Bundeskunsthalle, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn, Germany.
- When: Friday, 6 October to Sunday, 8 October, 2 to 5 p.m. each day.
- Admission: free of charge, no registration required
Let's talk! Poetry Slam
Founded at the Bonn Theatre Night 2023, the "Lasst uns Reden" poetry slam has been taking place once a month since August. The artists try to convince the audience with serious, funny, profound and entertaining texts.
- Where: Kulturwohnzimmer Rheinbühne, Oxfordstraße 20 to 22, 53111 Bonn.
- When: Friday, 6 October, from 8 p.m.
- Admission: 10 Euro
Code Week Bonn-Rhein-Sieg
Learn digital henna caligraphy, programme artificial intelligence and explore virtual development: During Code Week, children and young people learn the critical use of hardware and software as well as everything to do with programming, tinkering and hacking. The events are offered by companies, initiatives, educational institutions and individuals. An overview of the entire Code Week programme can be found here.
- Where: various locations in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district.
- When: Saturday, 7 October, to Sunday, 22 October
- Participation fee: free of charge
Klangkollektiv Düsseldorf: Art Song Slam
Joseph von Eichendorff's poem Mondnacht (1837) already had more than 40 settings by the end of the 19th century. Famous artists such as Brahms and Schumann also drew inspiration from the three stanzas of the nature lyrical work. On Saturday, Klangkollektiv Düsseldorf will present its audience with various settings of well-known poems - and let them decide in poetry slam style which one is the most successful.
- Where: LVR-Landesmuseum Bonn, Colmantstraße 14 - 16, 53115 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 7 October, 7 to 9 p.m.
- Admission: 10 Euro
Music in the Park EXTRA - Stephan Weidt and El Gato con Botas
The five concerts in the "Musik im Park" concert series have already played out, but this weekend music lovers can look forward to a double encore and the "Musik im Park EXTRA" concert series: Stephan Weidt and El Gato con Botas will fill the Trinkpavillon in Bad Godesberg with music. Stepahn Weidt plays self-written German-language songs as well as cover pieces and the acoustic trio El Gato con Botas presents a musical journey around the world.
- Where: Trinkpavillon in the Bad Godesberg spa gardens, Koblenzer Straße 80, 53177 Bonn.
- When: Saturday, 7 October, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge, donations of hats are requested
Vernissage: At eye level
A little more than a year after the beginning of the protests in Iran, the BBK Bonn, Rhein Sieg and the Kunstforum '99 invite you to the vernissage "Auf Augenhöhe". 44 Iranian and German artists take the opportunity to portray oppression and discrimination in the form of paintings, drawings, sculptures, installations and objects. The focus of the exhibition is the equal treatment of all people.
- Where: Bonn Artists' Forum, Hochstadenring 22 - 24, 53119 Bonn
- When: Sunday, 8 October, 7 pm
- Exhibition opening hours: Tuesday to Friday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Mareike Graepel)