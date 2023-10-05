October 6–9 Code Week and Toys2Masters finale: tips for the weekend

This weekend it's all about competition: six up-and-coming artists will be in the final of Toys2Masters, at the poetry slam on the Rhine stage artists will compete with word acrobatics and at the art song slam composers like Schumann and Brahms will also have to enter the ring again. There is even more music in Bad Godesberg and in front of the Bundeskunsthalle, while children and young people spend two weeks learning about programming and 44 artists artistically portray their feelings about the protests in Iran. Our tips for the weekend at a glance.