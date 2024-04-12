New café in Bad Godesberg Coffee for the parents, baby food for the little ones
Bad Godesberg · With the opening of Bonnerie Nouvelle, Bad Godesberg now has a café specially designed for families. It offers plenty of space and the menu includes baby food "made in Bad Godesberg”.
Parents can enjoy coffee and a freshly made sandwich, while the kids look forward to sweet potatoes with cauliflower and red lentils. The "Bonnerie Nouvelle" (Am Fronhof) has been open again since the beginning of April, but with new management and a new concept. A unique feature: the menu includes baby food.
The previous proprietor, Metin Kotapece, who had taken over and converted the former Café Schöner in 2019, closed the restaurant in mid-February. Rudi Schöner was known far beyond the city limits for his famous Black Forest gateau.
With a new approach and new furnishings, Bonnerie now welcomes customers of all ages. "Everyone is welcome here," says Mike Strobel, who runs the café and bistro in the center of Godesberg together with Nirosan Ravikumaran. "Ten young mothers and their children are sitting at our big table right now," says Strobel. He is pleased that the new concept is working.
Young families in particular should be able to enjoy a break from everyday life at Bonnerie. There is enough space to bring baby buggies inside, high chairs are available and the menu offers a selection of baby and children's food in the form of "Poppeditzje dishes". These are prepared by Maximiliane Hebborn-Ravikumaran. The "Poppeditzje" creator from Godesberg has been offering baby and children's menus since 2021. For the little gourmets, there is a daily menu at Bonnerie. They have a choice of sweet and savory dishes.
The interior has also been designed with the youngest visitors in mind. Natural and green tones and wood dominate the interior. The new proprietors have opted for a minimalist furnishing style so that children can safely explore the area on their own.
According to Mike Strobel and Nirosan Ravikumaran, they attach particular importance to regional and seasonal products. The sandwiches, for example, are made with local bread from the region. There are also pancakes, salads, homemade soups and cakes. In the future, many dishes will also be available for take away.
Baby and children's food "made in Bad Godesberg”
"Poppeditzje" (Cologne dialect for small child) and Bonnerie have a close connection. Maximiliane Hebborn-Ravikumaran is the wife of the new managing director Nirosan Ravikumaran. She founded her own company after the birth of her first child. In May of 2021, she began selling her baby and children's food at various produce markets in Bonn and the region. Today, most of her products are sold online. She has just convinced a luxury family resort in Austria to offer its little visitors the jars of baby food "made in Bad Godesberg”. The deal is to commence with immediate effect.
The "Bonnerie Nouvelle", Am Fronhof 7, is open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9 am to 6 pm.
(Orig. text: Gabriele Immenkeppel / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)