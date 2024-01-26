Prices for air travel continue to rise Cologne/Bonn Airport concerned about competition from neighboring countries

Airports and airlines have no alternative but to organize their processes more efficiently and better in order to operate their business profitably despite rising costs. Düsseldorf has introduced a priority lane for security checks for domestic flights to Berlin and Hamburg. Baggage check-in is to be automated to a greater extent and modern CT scanners are to speed up security checks in Düsseldorf and Cologne. They will be able to process twice as many passengers in the same amount of time because the bags containing liquids, laptops and other technical devices in hand luggage will no longer have to be unpacked. The Federal Police were unable to say when these updates would be completed, citing the lengthy procurement process. Two CT scanners are currently in use in Cologne/Bonn.