Prices for air travel continue to rise Cologne/Bonn Airport concerned about competition from neighboring countries
Düsseldorf/Bonn · Compared to in other countries in the European Union, flying in Germany is expensive. This is what it means for passengers and which low-cost airlines have pulled out or reduced their presence in the region. Meanwhile, a Lufthansa subsidiary airline goes on strike this Friday.
Two months before the start of the Easter vacation period, the major airports in North Rhine-Westphalia are worried about ever-increasing costs, while at the same time trying to maintain service at a level comparable to 2023. "We have skyrocketing costs in the industry," says Ludger van Bebber, CEO of Dortmund Airport and Vice President of the airport association ADV. On March 1, the wages of the airport’s workforce will go up by around ten percent, and starting on May 1, the air traffic tax levied by the federal government will increase by a further 20 percent. This means that it will double compared to the pre-Covid period from 7.50 euros to 15.53 euros. According to Eurowings, the fees for air traffic control in the sky have more than doubled in recent years.
"The high costs are making further growth significantly more difficult for us and hurting the airport,” added Lars Redligx, CEO of Düsseldorf Airport, at the airport's New Year's reception. "Ultimately, the increased fees will be applied to the ticket prices," states Weeze Airport. Cologne Airport Director Thilo Schmid cautioned: "Cologne/Bonn Airport in particular is in special competition with the airports close to the Belgian and Dutch borders due to its geographical proximity to Belgium and the Netherlands. Passengers will switch to airports in other countries.”
In fact, the situation is a mixed bag. Although the industry is proud that it has managed to get processes under control again in 2023 after coronavirus, including security checks and baggage handling, 2024 and 2025 will be all the more difficult. "In an EU comparison, flying in Germany is the most expensive,” according to Eurowings. "Finding enough qualified staff remains a major challenge for the industry," says Hamburg-based strategy consultant Gerald Wissel.
Özay Tarim, the Verdi union secretary responsible for Düsseldorf and Cologne/Bonn airports, adds: "Without temporary workers, many processes here at the airport would not work." Tarim points out that the new wage negotiations for security staff are currently underway. "We want to push through significant wage increases," he says. This will have consequences for passengers: As of January 2025, it is a given that the cost per security check at Düsseldorf and Cologne/Bonn airports will increase significantly from the current ten euros per person. In Dortmund, the price per passenger has just risen from 5.43 euros to 5.82 euros.
NRW passengers are not only feeling the effects of the situation because of the relatively high ticket prices. There are also fewer flight options than at many other airports in Europe. According to the Federal Association of the German Air Transport Industry, the costs in Düsseldorf and Dortmund for the departure of an Airbus A 320 Neo are just over 25 euros per passenger; in Dublin, Paris, Barcelona, Madrid or Budapest, it’s less than half that amount.
Easyjet has pulled out of Cologne/Bonn
One of the consequences of this is that the two most important low-cost airlines in Europe, Ryanair and Easyjet, have a much smaller presence in NRW than in important regions of Italy, the UK and Spain. Easyjet has pulled out of Cologne/Bonn and Dortmund - flights to Berlin in particular have become more scarce.
Although Ryanair has five aircraft stationed in Weeze and Cologne/Bonn, the Irish airline has been withdrawing from Düsseldorf since the pandemic. This used to be its most important airport in Germany. As a result, Eurowings is able to keep prices high on many routes, especially from Düsseldorf, and Ryanair's small offering from Weeze is all the more popular with customers.
Airports and airlines have no alternative but to organize their processes more efficiently and better in order to operate their business profitably despite rising costs. Düsseldorf has introduced a priority lane for security checks for domestic flights to Berlin and Hamburg. Baggage check-in is to be automated to a greater extent and modern CT scanners are to speed up security checks in Düsseldorf and Cologne. They will be able to process twice as many passengers in the same amount of time because the bags containing liquids, laptops and other technical devices in hand luggage will no longer have to be unpacked. The Federal Police were unable to say when these updates would be completed, citing the lengthy procurement process. Two CT scanners are currently in use in Cologne/Bonn.
(Orig. text: Reinhard Kowalewsky, Ulla Thiede, dpa / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)