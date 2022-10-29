Winter schedule 2022/2023 : Cologne/Bonn Airport offers new destinations

Cologne/Bonn Airport will be offering flights to new destinations starting soon. Foto: mpix-foto - stock.adobe.com/THORSTEN MALINOWSKI

Cologne/Bonn The new 2022/2023 winter flight schedule makes clear that Cologne/Bonn Airport will offer flights to new destinations in the near future. Dubai and Venice are among them.

Ryanair has two new destinations

From Oct. 30, 2022, Ryanair will offer flights to Arrecife on Thursdays and Sundays. The capital of the Canary Island of Lanzarote, which belongs to Spain, is not the only new destination, according to the airport. With another added destination, the Irish airline now flies on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from Cologne/Bonn Airport to Venice, Italy, the city of canals.

New destinations in Egypt, Turkey and the Emirates.

Starting Nov. 1, Corendon Airlines is expected to fly to the city of Marsa Alam in southeastern Egypt on Tuesdays and Saturdays. It is a sunny and alluring destination, especially over the winter, the airport said. Pegasus Airlines will fly to the city of Elazig in eastern Turkey starting Nov. 1. With SunExpress, it will also soon be possible to fly from Cologne/Bonn Airport to Dubai on Fridays and Sundays.

Returning destinations

In the run-up to Christmas, the British airline Jet2.com is expected to provide flights to various destinations in England. Starting Nov. 25, the airline will fly to Manchester and Leeds-Bradford on Mondays and Fridays. From December 9, flights will also be operated to Newcastle Airport on the same days.

According to Cologne/Bonn Airport, the winter flight schedule will remain valid until March 25, 2023.