Facebook page sham Cologne/Bonn Airport warns of fake baggage sales
Cologne/Bonn · Masterless baggage for two Euro – this is what a Facebook page claiming to be the official page of Cologne/Bonn Airport is advertising. The airport has already become aware of the fake page and is issuing a warning.
A Facebook page called "Cologne/Bonn Airport" advertises the sale of lost luggage for two Euro per suitcase. The page uses the logo of Cologne/Bonn Airport to make it look legitimate. But it is not, as the airport's press spokesman, Alexander Weise, makes clear.
The fake page states in its advert that the airport wants to tidy up its warehouse and is therefore selling lost or forgotten luggage for two Euro. Anyone wishing to buy should click on a link. Comments, which are presumably no more genuine than the Facebook page itself, are also intended to encourage this. The comments report on the enthusiasm of supposed customers who are said to have found smartphones in the suitcases they bought.
The airport spokesperson emphasises that neither the page nor the offer is genuine. "We have already become aware of this fake website, reported it and passed it on to our legal department," says Alexander Weise. The aim is to stop the site and its false promises. "The moment our name and logo are used illegally, we naturally have to take action," says Weise.
In the past, the airport has repeatedly auctioned off lost property on publicly announced dates, but no more auctions have been held in recent years, explains the press spokesman.
The fraudsters' scam is not new, but Cologne/Bonn Airport's use of it is. And the effort that the fraudsters have invested in the fake Facebook page is not small either. Since the end of December, numerous photos of the airport have been posted, along with the original logo and numerous fake comments under the posts - also from fake profiles. Munich Airport has also been used for this scam. "We reported these pages to the police authorities at an early stage," said a spokesperson. Lufthansa also reported such a scam with fakes in its name.
The suitcases on offer do not exist, the offers are fictitious. Fraudsters use fake websites to try to steal personal data. The police and consumer protection organisations repeatedly warn against fake websites and offers that attempt to deceive users. Users should be particularly careful when unusual requests for personal/security data appear.
Several indications show that the Facebook page is dubious: According to the law, commercially used pages must have an imprint that includes a postal address and contact details. There is no such legal notice on the Facebook page. Users will search in vain for information about the alleged baggage sale for two Euro on the airport's real website. At www.polizei-praevention.de, for example, the State Criminal Police Office of Lower Saxony provides tips on how to protect yourself from phishing websites.
The official Facebook page of Cologne/Bonn Airport is Köln Bonn Airport and not Flughafen Köln/Bonn.
(Original text: GA / dpa; Translation: Mareike Graepel)