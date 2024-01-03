Facebook page sham Cologne/Bonn Airport warns of fake baggage sales

The fraudsters' scam is not new, but Cologne/Bonn Airport's use of it is. And the effort that the fraudsters have invested in the fake Facebook page is not small either. Since the end of December, numerous photos of the airport have been posted, along with the original logo and numerous fake comments under the posts - also from fake profiles. Munich Airport has also been used for this scam. "We reported these pages to the police authorities at an early stage," said a spokesperson. Lufthansa also reported such a scam with fakes in its name.