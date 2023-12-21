Far-reaching restrictions Construction work causes timetable changes between Cologne and Bonn
Cologne/Bonn · Construction work on the "Linker Rhein" electronic signal box will result in major timetable changes to long-distance and local services in the greater Cologne area at the beginning of January 2024. Which train connections are affected.
Rail travellers can expect major restrictions on the railway line between Bonn and Cologne at the beginning of 2024. As Deutsche Bahn announced on Wednesday, the company intends to continue its work on the "Linker Rhein" electronic signal box: From 9 p.m. on Monday, 8 January until 9 p.m. on Sunday, 21 January, further signals are to be installed and 120 kilometres of cable laid between Cologne Central Station and Brühl and between Hürth-Kalscheuren and Erftstadt. Deutsche Bahn also intends to carry out maintenance work during this period.
Effects on local transport:
- There will be no through trains between the major cities of Bonn and Cologne. Deutsche Bahn recommends that travellers on this route use light rail lines 16 and 18.
- Trains from Bonn terminate at Brühl station. From there, express buses run to Cologne main station. Trains travelling from Euskirchen terminate in Erftstadt. There it is possible to change to buses in the direction of Cologne main station.
- As freight traffic will be diverted via the right-hand section of the Rhine, the RE8 line between Troisdorf and Koblenz will be cancelled outside peak times.
- Due to the higher staffing requirements, the S 23 trains will only run every hour between Bonn and Euskirchen at weekends.
Effects on ling-distance transport
- Trains on the ICE Sprinter line (Bonn-Cologne-Berlin) and the ICE line from Koblenz/Bonn-Cologne-Wuppertal-Dortmund-Hanover-Berlin already start and end in Cologne. The stop at Bonn Central Station will be cancelled.
- Trains scheduled to start and end in Koblenz will be diverted via the right bank of the Rhine, whereby the stops in Andernach, Remagen, Bonn Hbf and Cologne Hbf will be cancelled. Alternatively, these trains will stop at Köln Messe/Deutz. The journey time will be extended by around 10 minutes.
Further construction measures planned beyond 2024
The signal box is scheduled to go into operation at the end of 2024. Until then, Deutsche Bahn has announced further "extensive underground cable construction work, additional point heating stations and signalling booms".
Original text: dpa/ga
Translation: Mareike Graepel