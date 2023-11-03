How it will impact Bonn Cologne Central Station closes Sunday due to construction work
Bonn · At the beginning of November, Deutsche Bahn will start the second construction phase for conversion to the electronic interlocking at Cologne Central Station . At the same time, work is also underway on the new "Linker Rhein" electronic interlocking. This is what it means for commuters in Bonn and the region.
Cologne's main train station will be closed to long-distance and regional traffic for one night on Sunday, November 5, starting at 5 p.m. - for the second time this year. This was announced by Deutsche Bahn (DB) in a press release. Up until Monday, November 6, at 5 a.m., Deutsche Bahn wants to install twelve new signal masts and convert eleven switches, among other things. The work is part of the second construction phase for the new electronic interlocking. Deutsche Bahn is laying around 150 kilometers of cable and installing around 200 new signals and ten new signal bridges so that trains can be controlled more flexibly in the future. However, the conversion work can only take place when the overhead lines are switched off.
The conversion to electronic control is scheduled to take place by the end of 2025. Until then, however, there will still be several full closures. This means that commuters at Bonn's main station will also have to reckon with restrictions.
Cancellations and changes
- Rhine route from/to Koblenz: For long-distance trains from and to Koblenz, the stop at the Bonn Central Station will be taken out of service. As an alternative, trains will stop at Köln Messe/Deutz, and all IC trains will also stop at Bonn-Beuel.
- High-speed line Cologne - Frankfurt: Trains from or in the direction of Düsseldorf/Wuppertal will stop at Cologne Messe/Deutz as an alternative. Trains running only between Cologne and Frankfurt will start and end at Cologne Messe/Deutz during the construction work. The stop at Cologne Central Station will be out of service. Trains to or from Brussels will be rerouted within Cologne and will stop in Cologne-Ehrenfeld as an alternative.
- Long-distance trains to or from the Ruhr region: Trains to or from the Ruhr region that are headed for northern Germany or Berlin will already end in Düsseldorf or in Wuppertal/Solingen, depending on the route. The stop at Cologne Central Station is taken out of service.
- Effects on regional traffic: According to DB, there will also be extensive restrictions on regional traffic during the work, with detours, cancellations and stops being out of service. In some cases, buses will replace the trains, according to a statement by Deutsche Bahn. S-Bahn services and the RB 25 line between Lüdenscheid and Cologne are not affected. They offer detour options via the stops Ehrenfeld, Cologne Central Station, Cologne Messe/Deutz and Troisdorf.
Work on the "Linker Rhein" signal box
Rail commuters from Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district have had to accept longer travel times on the left bank of the Rhine since Friday, October 13. The DB continues its work on the electronic interlocking "Linker Rhein". From Friday, October 13, 9 p.m., to Friday, November 10, 9 p.m., 42 signaling systems are being installed, 200 kilometers of cable laid and the heating system on numerous switches renewed - all day on weekends and at night from Monday through Friday, according to a statement put out by the DB.
The work will lead to timetable changes in local public transport and make it necessary to use replacement bus services, for example between Cologne Central Station and Brühl. The changes will affect lines RE 5, RE 8, RB 26, RB 30 and RB 48, as well as long-distance services.
The ICE trains to Berlin already start or end in Cologne, the stop at Bonn Central Station will be out of service. Trains scheduled to start in Koblenz will be rerouted via the right bank of the Rhine, and the stops in Andernach, Remagen, Bonn Central Station and Cologne Central Station will not be served. As an alternative, these trains will stop at Köln Messe/Deutz. Long-distance trains running between Cologne and Koblenz will all be rerouted via the right side of the Rhine, with stops at Cologne Central Station, Bonn Central Station, Remagen and Andernach not being served. As an alternative, trains will stop at Cologne Messe/Deutz, and IC trains will also stop at Bonn-Beuel. According to Deutsche Bahn, travel time will take around ten minutes longer.
