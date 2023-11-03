How it will impact Bonn Cologne Central Station closes Sunday due to construction work

The ICE trains to Berlin already start or end in Cologne, the stop at Bonn Central Station will be out of service. Trains scheduled to start in Koblenz will be rerouted via the right bank of the Rhine, and the stops in Andernach, Remagen, Bonn Central Station and Cologne Central Station will not be served. As an alternative, these trains will stop at Köln Messe/Deutz. Long-distance trains running between Cologne and Koblenz will all be rerouted via the right side of the Rhine, with stops at Cologne Central Station, Bonn Central Station, Remagen and Andernach not being served. As an alternative, trains will stop at Cologne Messe/Deutz, and IC trains will also stop at Bonn-Beuel. According to Deutsche Bahn, travel time will take around ten minutes longer.