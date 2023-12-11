Dinosaurs, jungle and safari Cologne Zoo lights up on 15 December

Cologne Zoo will soon be aglow again: the China Lights Festival starts on 15 December. According to the zoo's website, the team will be setting up a total of 75 illuminated animal and fantasy figures on the 20-hectare grounds. Visitors can admire the figures at the zoo from 5.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. until 28 January. The largest figure is the 40 metre long and six-metre-high dragon.