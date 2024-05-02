12 paws, one offspring Cologne Zoo's lion cubs: outside for the first time
Cologne · They were eagerly awaited - now three little lions have shown themselves to Cologne Zoo visitors for the first time.
Lively, proper and curious - visitors to Cologne Zoo can now observe the three lions born at the end of January. The males Mani and Nilay and the female Laya made their first appearance together with their mother Gina in the outdoor area of the lion enclosure on Tuesday. According to the zoo, visitors will be able to regularly see the first lion offspring in 20 years there in future.
Weighing around 14 kilograms each, the cubs are "proper and extremely fit", the zoo announced. After spending the first few weeks after their birth in their litter den, they are now exploring the outdoor enclosure with increasing courage, the zoo added. According to the zoo, the three are still almost exclusively consuming milk, but are also beginning to show an interest in meat.
Lions are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). (Original text: dpa / Translation: Mareike Graepel)