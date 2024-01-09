Pub session in Bonn Comedian comes up with karaoke with a band instead of a boombox
Bonn · The name of the "Livekaraoke" session, which will take place every Tuesday from now on, says it all. Instead of playback, the participants are accompanied on stage by professional musicians. Luckily, the singing does not necessarily have to match the quality of the band.
Karaoke, you know the drill. Just plug in the microphone and the loudspeaker system and you're already belting out your favourite songs as the lead singer. This is sometimes to the amusement of the performer, but often also to the general amusement of the audience. The concept has proved so successful that presenter, comedian and musician Nick Duschek has decided to take it to the next level.
The name says it all at the "Livekaraoke" event series, which is happening every Tuesday from 9 January at the Session music pub in the city centre. Instead of the usual karaoke lovers singing along to a playback, the performers will be accompanied by professional musicians.
"I had the idea in Lüneburg," says Duschek. In a pub, someone was playing the guitar and someone else was singing. At a certain point, the two of them realised that others could also enjoy singing." It immediately impressed the 31-year old, who moved to Bonn from Hanover a few months ago.
Musical backing with drums, piano and guitar
"I thought it would be cool to offer live karaoke not just with a single guitar, but with a whole band." The band consists of a drummer, piano player and guitarist and is set up in such a way that "we offer a good mix of different instruments every Tuesday, even if one of us can't turn up".
The piano and guitar in particular cover a wide range of songs, he explains. Duschek and his partner have compiled a long list of songs in advance, "but the idea is that we want to accompany spontaneous and unusual song requests". Duschek, who primarily earned his living as a DJ in Hanover, is a multi-instrumentalist and "can belt out rock and pop songs at the drop of a hat".
He believes that the "Session" in particular is predestined for this extraordinary sound experience. "Music is at home in the Session and the pub also offers a first-class sound system for live performances." The comedian and musician also sees the mentality of the people of Bonn as a big plus point for the weekly event.
"Karaoke suits me, because singing is not my strong point"
"I can imagine that the Rhinelander come out of their shell more and take the mickey out of themselves from time to time," he says. Which in turn fits in perfectly with the karaoke idea. "I'll also be singing at the beginning. In karaoke, you make a fool of yourself and that suits me quite well, because singing has never been my strong point," admits the stand-up comedian. "My singing is at best good enough for the backing vocals of a mediocre Top 40 band," he adds with a laugh.
That makes it not only appealing, but also easier for anyone who wants to pick up the microphone after him, he says. Admission to live karaoke is free, a hat will be passed around to pay the musicians. Duschek is not in it to make a lot of money: "We don't want to make a huge fortune. At most we'd like to cover our costs and get paid for our time. It's a project close to our hearts."
The kick-off is on Tuesday, 9 January, from 7 pm at the Session in Gerhard-von-Are-Straße. "Everyone is welcome," emphasises the initiator. "You don't have to be able to sing perfectly, but you do have to like it," says Duschek. No matter how professional the musical accompaniment may be, the singing should still be at an amateur level.
(Original text: Viktor Müller; Translation: Jean Lennox)