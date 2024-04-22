Bonn's local transport network Commuters in Bad Godesberg continue to face challenges with tram number 16
Bad Godesberg · Commuters in Bad Godesberg continue to face challenges with tram line 16, which runs between Bad Godesberg and Cologne. Complaints persist regarding its reliability, attributed to staffing shortages and high rates of sick leave within the public utility company managing the line. The lengthy route exacerbates the issue.
Despite Bad Godesberg having a Deutsche Bahn train station and local tram and bus services, such as tram number 16 operated by Kölner Verkehrsbetriebe, commuters are continuing to face delays and cancellations, as previously reported six months ago. Recent complaints echo concerns about reliability, with passengers experiencing trains suddenly disappearing from display boards.
Regular commuter Susanne Hoppe voices her frustration: "Reliability is a real problem. At first, they announce a short delay, then suddenly the train disappears completely from the display." Commuter Florian Seeling is also unhappy: "Trains travelling via Bad Godesberg station are often at a disadvantage compared to freight or express trains." He complains that delays are not displaced, or that the delay keeps increasing, making it difficult to plan a journey. "If you know from the outset that a train is not coming, you can at least look around for an alternative."
As reported in October last year, the shortage of qualified staff remains a primary concern for Stadtwerke. Out of more than 650 posts for buses (488) and trains (186), a total of 48 posts were unfilled at the time. When asked again, SWB spokeswoman Silke Elbern said: "Like almost all transport companies, we are still suffering from a lack of qualified staff. On top of that, we are at the end of a long cold season - this is still making itself felt in the form of staff absences". In the railway department, 22 of the 186 posts are vacant. Ten employees are in the railway driving school. Five employees are currently completing their training as train drivers and are not available at the moment. After their training, they would also work as drivers on tram service 16.
There are 501 positions for buses, slightly more than in autumn 2023, but 35 of these posts are vacant. This means that the total number of vacancies has increased from 48 to 57 compared to October. Seven employees are currently going through the bus driving school. Elbern said: "We are working flat out to fill the vacancies."
Route 63 no longer runs as often
Tram line 16 (and also line 18) is also largely operated by Kölner Verkehrsbetriebe. "If there are no staff available, we naturally try to help out - if we have any staff at all," says Elbern. In addition, the long distances from Bonn to Cologne and the high utilisation of the line lead to delays. In the direction of Cologne, the 16 often departs on time. "But this isn’t the case when it arrives in Bad Godesberg much later than it should actually be departing because it arrived so late," says Elbern.
Asked whether it was right to reduce the frequency of route 63 (the same route as route 16, but only to Tannenbusch instead of Cologne) in order to increase the frequency of route 16, SWB referred to the coalition's decision: "The reduced frequency is based on the decision of the city council in 2022 after the end of the ‘lead city’ measures funded by the federal government." As a service provider, SWB implements the wishes of politicians. A better frequency would cost money, which the politicians would have to release.
(Original text: Philipp Königs / Translation: Jean Lennox)