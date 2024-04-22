Bonn's local transport network Commuters in Bad Godesberg continue to face challenges with tram number 16

As reported in October last year, the shortage of qualified staff remains a primary concern for Stadtwerke. Out of more than 650 posts for buses (488) and trains (186), a total of 48 posts were unfilled at the time. When asked again, SWB spokeswoman Silke Elbern said: "Like almost all transport companies, we are still suffering from a lack of qualified staff. On top of that, we are at the end of a long cold season - this is still making itself felt in the form of staff absences". In the railway department, 22 of the 186 posts are vacant. Ten employees are in the railway driving school. Five employees are currently completing their training as train drivers and are not available at the moment. After their training, they would also work as drivers on tram service 16.