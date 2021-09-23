Corona Pandemic : Compensation for unvaccinated in quarantine to be scrapped

A Corona rapid test is performed. Foto: dpa/Sven Hoppe

Berlin/Munich For people who do not want to be vaccinated against the Corona virus, everyday life will soon become more difficult. This also applies financially - for rapid tests and in the future also for possible loss of earnings.

In case of loss of earnings due to obligatory corona quarantine, most non-vaccinated people will no longer receive compensation from November 1 at the latest.

On Wednesday, the health ministers of the federal government and the states agreed by a majority in the resolution, which is available to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. Bremen and Thuringia abstained from the vote.

This only affects people for whom there is a vaccination recommendation and who can also be vaccinated. Previously, "Business Insider" had reported on it.

Uniformly regulated throughout Germany

The deliberations of the ministers were about a nationwide uniform line. The first states had already each decided for themselves that non-vaccinated people should soon no longer be entitled to compensation. The Federal Infection Protection Act already provides for this if isolation could have been avoided by taking advantage of a recommended vaccination. Since sufficient vaccine is now also available, this is now to be implemented. The details are regulated by the federal states themselves.

In principle, employees who have to stay at home because of a quarantine order are entitled to full wage compensation from the state for the first six weeks, and 67 percent from the seventh week. Employees do not have to worry about anything and continue to receive their money directly from the employer, who must have it reimbursed by the competent authority. Only after the seventh week must employees apply for compensation themselves.

This regulation will now no longer apply to unvaccinated people for whom a vaccination recommendation has been issued, at the latest from November 1, if they have to be quarantined and are not allowed to work as contacts of people infected with Corona, or as travellers returning from a risk area abroad. As a rule, quarantine orders do not apply to those who have been fully vaccinated.

Spahn: Is about fairness

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) defended the end of financial compensation for the unvaccinated. "This is not about pressure, by the way, but about fairness to the vaccinated as well. Why should others pay for the fact that someone decides for himself not to be vaccinated?" said the CDU politician before the deliberations on ZDF.

The chairman of the state health ministers, Klaus Holetschek (CSU) from Bavaria, told the "Rheinische Post" (Wednesday): "The law, which applies nationwide, states quite clearly: anyone who deliberately chooses not to be vaccinated, even though there are no medical obstacles to doing so, and could have avoided quarantine by being vaccinated, is not entitled to compensation for loss of earnings in the event of quarantine." Those who fall ill themselves - which, by the way, is possible in some cases even with vaccination - will of course continue to receive their money from their employer, as with any other illness.