Leash requirement on the banks of the Rhine Complaints about dogs running loose in Bonn

In order not to harm people or animals, the city of Bonn has laid down certain rules regarding the obligation to keep dogs on a leash. All dogs must be kept on a suitable leash. These rules apply especially in pedestrian zones, shopping areas, on streets or busy squares and in public parks. To make the change in the law easier to understand, the types of dogs have been divided into different categories. In addition, regulations for how dogs have to be handled have been listed. Still, there are special dog areas such as the grassy area next to the Friedrich Ebert Bridge.

Particularly strict rules apply in nature conservation areas. All eleven nature reserves in Bonn serve to protect animals and plant species. Dogs must be kept on a lead in all areas and may not leave the designated paths. Adhering to these rules is essential to protect habitats and species. Further information can be found at www.bonn.de (keyword: Hundewiesen). jfb