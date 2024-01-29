Leash requirement on the banks of the Rhine Complaints about dogs running loose in Bonn
Beuel · Dog owners repeatedly let their four-legged friends run free on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn. But this can result in fines. The number of violations in Bonn has recently increased. This is where a leash requirement applies and where it doesn't - and what the penalties are.
When a 41-year-old man from Vilich-Rheindorf was almost "knocked off his bike" by a dog running free on the morning of January 8, he had had enough. The bike commuter wrote a complaint to the City of Bonn's email address for “dog issues" (hundeangelegenheiten@bonn.de): "Unfortunately, I have recently noticed an increasing lack of consideration from dog owners when it comes to the obligation to keep their pets on a leash in the Beuel Rhine riverbank area." He commutes by bike from Beuel to Oberkassel for work and also spends a lot of his free time on the Rhine with his two-year-old son. "Sadly, I now always come across unleashed dogs whose owners obviously don't care about the leash requirement at all.”
After the dog attacked him near the "Blauer Affe" beer garden, the man from Vilich-Rheindorf managed to find the owner of the four-legged friend several hundred meters away. He spoke to him and only received a reply that people had to be considerate of each other - "and if it bothered me, I should call the public order office”.
"He's just not so good with children”
Bis his personal "highlight" was a large, unleashed dog at the playground in Schwarzrheindorf, which barked and growled at his son and some other children. The owner reacted by shrugging his shoulders and saying: "He's just not very good with children.”
These are just two examples of many, but the pattern is always the same, writes the man, who does not want his name to appear in the General-Anzeiger. "I don't want to denounce all dog owners here," he says. "The majority behave absolutely correctly." Nevertheless, he has gained the impression that an increasing number of irresponsible fellow citizens do not care about the legality of it and do so in the full knowledge that they will not face any consequences.
Number of violations has risen recently
Because of the situation, the GA reader asks the city to make people more aware of the leash requirement, for example, putting up signs at "hotspots" such as parking lots and playgrounds, and to regularly monitor compliance and punish violations. With regard to dogs running loose, the number of offenses has recently risen, as reported. The city recorded 37 violations in 2021, 59 in 2022 and more than 65 last year in December.
As the city press office informed the General-Anzeiger, violations of the leash requirement should be reported to the public order office. "The police should be called in the event of a dog bite and other criminal offenses," explains Isabel Klotz from the press office.
The first offense costs 25 euros
For an unleashed dog, the public order office charges a fine of 25 euros for a first offense. "In the event of a repeat offense, the fine is gradually increased," continues Isabel Klotz. It does not matter whether it is a violation of the state dog law or the Bonn street regulations.
According to the city, if there is also a biting incident, various factors are taken into account when calculating the amount of the fine, such as previous proceedings, dog breed and the degree of injury. It is not possible to make a blanket statement on the amount of the fine, as decisions are always made on a case-by-case basis.
Tip: take out dog liability insurance
Dog bites can also have consequences under private law, such as claims for damages or compensation for pain and suffering. There may also be criminal consequences for damage to property and bodily injury. The city therefore recommends dog liability insurance, which covers the dog for personal injury and property damage as long as the dog owner complies with the leash requirement.
According to the city press office, there is no general insurance obligation for dogs in North Rhine-Westphalia. Only owners of large or dangerous dogs are required to take out liability insurance.
But what does the situation at the Rhine actually look like? Some GA reporters took an afternoon stroll along the banks of the Rhine in Beuel to see it firsthand. On the grasslands below the Rhine embankment, a few dog owners took their animals for a walk, most of them not on a leash, often only when encountering other people along the way.
Dog owner recommends dog license
Sandra Sieper regularly walks her twelve-year-old male dog Mr. Spock along the Rhine in Beuel. The 53-year-old has experienced that around 90 percent of dog owners behave correctly. Mutual consideration is important - especially when dealing with senior citizens, children and cyclists. Caution is required due to fast cyclists on the Rheindamm. "It sometimes feels like being on the highway there." Sieper considers education to be the be-all and end-all when it comes to dogs and recommends that all dog owners get a dog license. "If everyone is careful and attentive, nothing bad will happen.”
Bonn dog walking club looks after grassy areas
Melanie Körner also enjoys an afternoon walk with her 14-year-old dog Gaso. As an older dog, Gaso is no longer able to walk so well, but the 55-year-old from Beuel often takes him for a walk near the DLRG (German Life Saving Association) building on the Rhine. In Körner's experience, most dog owners have their animals well under control. The Beuel resident is also a member of the Hundefreilauf Bonn association (a group letting dogs run off the leash), which has leased and maintains the grassy meadow area below the sewage treatment plant up to the Nordbrücke bridge. The animals practice social behavior during encounters on the dog meadow. "This uncomplicated contact - it's really valuable for their development," she says.
Melanie Körner says it is important to point out that the area for letting dogs run free ends at the northern bridge and the nature reserve begins on the other side. And dogs must be kept on a lead there. "There are some dog owners who obviously don't know that.”
Original text: Sascha Stienen, Jacob F. Bayer; translation: Carol Kloeppel