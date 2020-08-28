Auction in nearby Bad Neuenahr : Complete hotel inventory up for grabs

Auction in nearby Bad Neuenahr
Bad Neuenahr It isn’t every day that a luxury hotel sells all of its inventory but that is exactly what will be happening on Friday and Saturday in a nearby spa town. So if you still need anything for your apartment or home, it might be worth the scenic drive.
For 150 years, the Hotel Giffels Goldener Anker was considered one of the leading hotels in the spa town of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, approximately a half hour drive from Bonn.
The hotel closed in January when the owners went into retirement. And now the entire inventory will go on the auction block on Friday and Saturday.
Starting at 2 pm on both Friday and Saturday, mini bars, room safes, pictures, TV sets, cooking pots, plates, cups and table linens will be on offer. The hotel is located on Mittelstrasse 14 in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler.
