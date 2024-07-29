UN in Bonn Concern about successor for head, 88, of the UN Visitors Service
Bonn · For years, former ambassador Harald Ganns has been opening the doors of the UN in Bonn to visitors. He will be 89 next month, but it remains to be seen how long he will be able to do the job. Here’s what politicians are demanding of the city.
He is the soul of the UN campus, so to speak: Harald Ganns. After retiring 24 years ago, the former ambassador and diplomat was initially Special Representative for the Affairs of UN Organisations based in Bonn and has been Senior Advisor to the United Nations in Bonn since 2008. Since then, he has also guided groups of visitors through the campus. Next month, the still sprightly-looking man will turn 89, which means it's time to organise his succession, according to him, who also likes to be called ‘Mister UN’, and has therefore turned to Bonn Council politicians.
‘Not that I want to stop now on 1 January next year,’ emphasises Ganns. But at his age, you never know what the next day will bring. That's why it makes sense to start thinking about succession planning now. The retired diplomat still travels to his office in Lange Eugen every day. He works 30 to 40 hours a week. On a voluntary basis. ‘Until coronavirus, I received a kind of expense allowance,’ he says. His job was suspended during the pandemic. When he resumed his work, there was no more money. ‘They said there was no more budget for it.’ Nevertheless, he was happy to carry on.
Council coalition submits motion
Elke Apelt (SPD), spokesperson for the Committee for Europe, International Affairs, Science, Economy and Labour, and other representatives of the alliance partners in the council coalition - the Greens, the Left and the Volt - are now asking how the visiting service should continue when Ganns leaves. ‘Harald Ganns brings the UN to life for Bonn residents and visitors, and this must be guaranteed in the future,’ says Apelt.
She recalls that the former government quarter was largely freely accessible in Bonn's capital city days. ‘A guided visit should at least remain possible in the future,’ says Apelt. "The UN Campus attracts many people, both Bonn residents and visitors to the city. The visitor service on the UN Campus Bonn is an important building block for communicating the work of the United Nations and for strengthening Bonn as a location,’ said her party colleague and councillor Alois Saß. ‘We must do everything we can to ensure this service continues in the future.’
On the initiative of the Social Democrats, the SPD and its alliance partners have therefore submitted a motion for the next meeting of the Committee for Europe, International Affairs, Science, Economics and Labour in September, in which they call on the city administration to ‘make a strong case to the Federal Foreign Office, the NRW state government and the United Nations itself for the continuation of the visitor service on the UN campus in Bonn’. The applicants agree that it will be difficult to find a successor who, like Ganns, will work purely on a voluntary basis.
For this reason, the necessary material and personnel resources are to be made available for the employment of a competent UN employee responsible for the visitor service. It is not yet clear how much money is involved. For committee member Stefan Freitag (Greens), the city must work with the Foreign Office and the state of North Rhine-Westphalia to find a suitable way to fill and fund this position. ‘We definitely think this facility is very important,’ said Freitag.
According to the applicant, the visitor service had registered around 350 visitor groups between the end of the coronavirus lockdown in June 2022 and the end of December 2023, with a total of around 7,000 visitors. Presentations on UN-relevant topics and, in particular, a detailed presentation of the history of the site and the tasks carried out by the UN organisations in Bonn are offered.
State of NRW promises adequate solution
Nathanael Liminski (CDU), NRW Minister for Federal and European Affairs, International Affairs and Media and Head of the State Chancellery, is responsible for the issue at the state level. In response to a GA enquiry, a spokesperson for Liminski said: ‘The state government is committed to further increasing the added value of the federal city of Bonn as a second federal political centre and as a location for important international organisations for the whole of Germany.’ The state is aware of the current situation regarding the UN Campus visitor service. "Minister Liminski has great respect for the voluntary work of former Ambassador Harald Ganns. In line with the good cooperation to date with the federal government, the city and the United Nations, the parties involved are in contact in order to find an appropriate solution." The Federal Foreign Office simply stated: ‘The visitor service at the UN Campus in Bonn is supported by the local UN institutions, just like at other UN locations. The Federal Foreign Office welcomes the work of the Visitors‘ Service, which helps to make the work of the UN institutions in Bonn even more accessible to an interested public.’
The city of Bonn does not want to do without a visitor service on the UN campus in the future, as Deputy City Spokesperson Marc Hoffmann emphasises. ‘The popular visitor service is an important building block in communicating the work of the United Nations and thus the importance of Bonn as a UN location to interested citizens.’ The City of Bonn is confident that a viable solution for the continuation of the visitor service will be found in agreement with the UN, the State of North Rhine-Westphalia and the Federal Foreign Office.
Original text: Lisa Inhoffen
Translation: Mareike Graepel