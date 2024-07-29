UN in Bonn Concern about successor for head, 88, of the UN Visitors Service

Nathanael Liminski (CDU), NRW Minister for Federal and European Affairs, International Affairs and Media and Head of the State Chancellery, is responsible for the issue at the state level. In response to a GA enquiry, a spokesperson for Liminski said: ‘The state government is committed to further increasing the added value of the federal city of Bonn as a second federal political centre and as a location for important international organisations for the whole of Germany.’ The state is aware of the current situation regarding the UN Campus visitor service. "Minister Liminski has great respect for the voluntary work of former Ambassador Harald Ganns. In line with the good cooperation to date with the federal government, the city and the United Nations, the parties involved are in contact in order to find an appropriate solution." The Federal Foreign Office simply stated: ‘The visitor service at the UN Campus in Bonn is supported by the local UN institutions, just like at other UN locations. The Federal Foreign Office welcomes the work of the Visitors‘ Service, which helps to make the work of the UN institutions in Bonn even more accessible to an interested public.’