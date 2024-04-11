Law change planned Concerns about radical anti-abortion activists are growing in Bonn

One of the prerequisites for a legal abortion is that the woman seeks counselling. In Bonn, AWO, Pro Familia, Donum Vitae and Diakonie-EVA issue such counselling certificates. Pro Familia Bonn offers more than 700 counselling sessions on the subject every year. So far, there have been no protests, says director Stéphanie Berrut. Nevertheless, she believes it is important that radical opponents of abortion are put in their place. "Such protests make an already stressful decision more difficult for those affected." After all, the women themselves are often in a dilemma. An abortion affects one in twelve women once in their lifetime, which is more common than breast cancer. "Nevertheless, many don't talk about it and feel left alone. Those affected often think very carefully about who they tell at all." A small group of women also meet with Pro Familia after the abortion. "But most of them want to put the issue behind them quickly.“