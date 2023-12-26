Musikhalle in Bonn's Weststadt district Concert organisers and SWB continue negotiations about the Westwerk

Construction of the hall and multi-storey car park is still scheduled to start at the end of 2024, SWB announced. The 50-metre-high office building, which has been christened "Langer Karl" (it faces Karlstrasse), is to be built by the project owners with the help of private investors near the T-junction of Immenburgstrasse and Karlstrasse. The land is to be made available to them on a leasehold basis. An urban transport concept for the innovation triangle provides for better accessibility. This includes the construction of a bridge for cyclists and pedestrians in the extension of Immenburgstraße over the railway tracks to the Bonn-West tram stop. Prior to this, closure periods must be applied for from Deutsche Bahn. "Construction of the bridge is planned for 2025/2026 after completion of the necessary planning work, which has not yet been awarded," says SWB.