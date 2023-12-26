Musikhalle in Bonn's Weststadt district Concert organisers and SWB continue negotiations about the Westwerk
Bonn · Stadtwerke is planning to start construction work on the Westwerk concert hall at the same time as the multi-storey car park. "Constructive talks" have been held between the landlord and tenant. SWB at least does not see any competition in another planned event hall in Bonn city centre.
The construction of a pop music concert hall on the Schlachthof site is set to get underway at the end of next year. However, the contracts between Bonner Stadtwerke (SWB) and the prospective tenants have not yet been signed. When asked, SWB emphasised that there is still mutual interest in bringing the ongoing negotiations to a successful conclusion. SWB spokesperson Maximilian Mühlens explained: "We are in constructive talks to negotiate a lease agreement for the event hall." He explained that the talks, which have been going on for a long time, are an "extremely complex set of contracts".
Westwerk GmbH now established
For the future tenants of the concert hall, which has so far been called Westwerk, Holger Jan Schmidt also confirmed ongoing interest. Schmidt organised Rheinkultur as managing director for many years. He did not want to comment on further details such as the status of negotiations. Nor did he comment on the extent to which Westwerk GmbH, which has since been founded, sees competition in an event hall that the brothers Julian and Simon Reininger and Sandro Heinemann are planning on the top floor of the former Karstadt building (now Peek & Cloppenburg, Aldi and dm). Schmidt's partner Thomas Kläser could not be reached by telephone.
But SWB Managing Director Olaf Hermes emphasised to the GA that the amount of the lease for the Westwerk is not decisive for him: "It is more important that the Innovation Triangle location is enhanced with such a cultural offer. That's why the Westwerk is an integral part of our plans."
In the so-called innovation triangle, Stadtwerke, together with Bonn entrepreneur Detlev Klaudt, wants to develop further projects in addition to the mentioned "competence centre for pop music" with a concert hall: These include a new modern waste incineration plant next to the existing one, a carbon reduction plant, a recycling centre for Bonnorange, a building yard for the civil engineering department, a multi-storey car park, office buildings and catering facilities. The almost 29,000 square metre site in Weststadt is located between Immenburgstraße, Am Dickobskreuz and the railway tracks.
SWB on the competitive situation
At least SWB does not see the planned concert programme by Heinemann and the Reiningers as a competitive disadvantage for the Westwerk: "The different sizes alone lead to completely different event formats," said Mühlens. Heinemann takes a similar view. "I assume that we will be mutually beneficial. Both event halls will be good for Bonn as a cultural centre," said Heinemann.
At the moment, the Brückenforum has to cover a lot of ground because the Beethovenhalle has been undergoing renovation for years and the dilapidated Bad Godesberg Stadthalle is largely unavailable. "Many musicians are not coming to Bonn at the moment because they don't have any opportunities here," explained Heinemann. According to SWB, the Westwerk is designed for an audience of 2,500. According to Heinemann, the "Bonnlive Kulturstadt" in the former Karstadt is designed for around 900 people. The building application has now been submitted to the city. Heinemann expects approval at the beginning of the year. The remodelling should then begin immediately and be completed by early or mid-2025 at the latest.
Meanwhile, SWB is planning to demolish the abattoir site from the beginning of the year until April 2024. The subsequent building construction can only start once Bonn's local politicians have approved the new development plan. Stadtwerke expects a council resolution by the middle of next year after the development plans have been published in the first half of 2024. Commercial, office and service space will then be built within four years. First, work is planned on the ring road. This road will provide access to both the Westwerk hall and the multi-storey car park.
Construction of the hall and multi-storey car park is still scheduled to start at the end of 2024, SWB announced. The 50-metre-high office building, which has been christened "Langer Karl" (it faces Karlstrasse), is to be built by the project owners with the help of private investors near the T-junction of Immenburgstrasse and Karlstrasse. The land is to be made available to them on a leasehold basis. An urban transport concept for the innovation triangle provides for better accessibility. This includes the construction of a bridge for cyclists and pedestrians in the extension of Immenburgstraße over the railway tracks to the Bonn-West tram stop. Prior to this, closure periods must be applied for from Deutsche Bahn. "Construction of the bridge is planned for 2025/2026 after completion of the necessary planning work, which has not yet been awarded," says SWB.
Original text: Philipp Königs
Translation: Jean Lennox