Five flights a week to Mallorca Condor returns to Cologne/Bonn

In the 2024 summer flight timetable, the airline Condor will once again be flying to holiday destinations from Cologne/Bonn Airport. As the airport announced on Thursday, Condor will be flying to Palma de Mallorca five times a week beginning May 9. "The demand for vacations in the sun and to Mallorca in particular was very high this year, and it is already clear that this will also be the case in 2024," explained airport boss Thilo Schmid.