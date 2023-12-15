Five flights a week to Mallorca Condor returns to Cologne/Bonn
Bonn · The airline Condor is returning to Cologne/Bonn Airport in May next year. It will be offering flights to one of Germany's favorite sunny islands. But that's not all.
In the 2024 summer flight timetable, the airline Condor will once again be flying to holiday destinations from Cologne/Bonn Airport. As the airport announced on Thursday, Condor will be flying to Palma de Mallorca five times a week beginning May 9. "The demand for vacations in the sun and to Mallorca in particular was very high this year, and it is already clear that this will also be the case in 2024," explained airport boss Thilo Schmid.
Condor flies from Cologne/Bonn Airport to Mallorca
The flights from Cologne/Bonn depart on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. It takes around two and a half hours to get to Mallorca. The return flight to the Rhineland from Mallorca is on the same days of the week. An Airbus A320 aircraft will be used to transport passengers. According to the airport, the flights can be booked as of now. A one-way ticket is available from 69.99 euros.
The other new airports, all of which have the Mallorca service, are Dortmund, Münster/Osnabrück, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden, Rostock and Basel. This means that Condor is almost doubling the geographical coverage of its Mallorca flights from Germany, according to the company. As before, Condor will continue to fly daily to the holiday island from Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich, Nuremberg, Stuttgart and Zurich in the next summer flight schedule.
(Original text: Ulla Thiede / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)