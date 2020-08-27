Free trial lesson in English at the Tai Chi Zentrum : Connect body and mind with inner martial arts

There’s a chance to try Tai Chi at the Zentrum in Bonn, now also in English. Foto: Ole Spata

Bonn People all over the world practise Tai Chi – but have you ever tried it? There’s a chance to try it out as the Tai Chi Zentrum in Bonn now offers a course in English too. To see if that’d suit you, you can go to a free trial lesson next Monday. Here’s some information what Tai Chi is all about.

What is this thing called Tai Chi Chuan?

Tai Chi Chuan (Taijiquan) is an ancient and distinctive form of exercise that had its origins in China. Today, people all over the world practise Tai Chi regularly. It is widely known as a fascinating system of combined health exercises, but it is also one of the inner martial arts.

What can I do at Tai Chi Zentrum Bonn?

You can connect body and mind, concentrate on the meditative aspects of the movements, relax and have fun. In our Tai Chi classes we mainly teach the Yang style form, which is a choreography of floating movements. There’s also a simple but effective kind of meditation called “standing like a tree“. All lessons begin and end with a short Qigong sequence, and while we normally do some partner-drills, we don`t in times of Covid-19.

Starting from September, there’ll be a Tai Chi course in English.

It is going to be open to all levels, from complete beginners to advanced practitioners. You are invited to come to a free trial lesson on Monday, 31 August, at 8:30 p.m. Should you be interested but not able to come on that day, you may have your free trial lesson in any other week in September. Please keep in mind that, due to Corona, they need you to give them a call or write a message before your first visit. You may also drop the Zentrum a message via Facebook.

Joining a course that follows a strict time schedule might not always be easy for everyone.

Many international guests live and work in Bonn on a temporary basis, and many need to travel at least once a month. The Zentrum therefore invites you to discuss possible teaching hours during the trial lesson, in order to find a solution that suits everyone. For example: Lessons every Monday from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., plus a two-hours lesson on one Saturday, plus the option of visiting our guided training (which is in German). The fee for this scheme would be €150,00 / 15 hours.

In times of Covid-19 crisis they allow even less students on each course. In their gym there will be a distance rule of at least three metres between the students.

Tai Chi Zentrum Bonn ist situated behind the Fiddlers Pub and the Rex cinema in Bonn-Endenich.

Please send them an e-mail, if you are interested in registering or visiting their free trial lesson: info@tai-chi-bonn.com.