Far-reaching restrictions : Construction work causes timetable changes between Cologne and Bonn

Rail travellers can expect major restrictions on the railway line between Bonn and Cologne at the beginning of 2024. As Deutsche Bahn announced on Wednesday, the company intends to continue its work on the "Linker Rhein" electronic signal box: From 9 p.m. on Monday, 8 January until 9 p.m. on Sunday, 21 January, further signals are to be installed and 120 kilometres of cable laid between Cologne Central Station and Brühl and between Hürth-Kalscheuren and Erftstadt. Deutsche Bahn also intends to carry out maintenance work during this period.