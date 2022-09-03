Detour remains until October : Work on the Koblenz Gate in Bonn will take longer than planned

The Koblenz Gate is still closed to motorists in the northbound direction. Construction work there was initially planned to be completed by the end of June. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn According to the city of Bonn, northbound travel through the Koblenz Gate will not be possible until the end of September. The construction was initially scheduled to be finished by the end of June.

The northbound route from Adenauer Allee through the Koblenz Gate in Bonn city center will be closed for longer than planned. The city of Bonn announced on Friday that traffic will have to be diverted from Zweite Fährgasse via Rheinuferstrasse in the direction of Rheingasse until September 30. Originally, the construction work at Koblenz Gate was to be completed by the end of June.

However, construction work continues on the roadway below the Koblenz Gate, where the ceiling of an underlying basement of the university must be structurally strengthened. According to the city, they should now be completed by mid-September.

It was also discovered at the western part of the gate that the supports erected over the road are so damaged by de-icing salt that they also need to be refurbished. After completion of the municipal work, Bau- und Liegenschaftsbetrieb NRW is also planning remaining work on the facade of the university building; only then can the scaffolding at the Koblenz Gate be removed.

Orig. text: Lisa Inhoffen