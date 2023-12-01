Rail replacement services in December Construction work leads to many cancellations at Bonn Central Station
Cologne/Bonn · Once again there is bad news for rail travelers in Bonn. There will be no service to Bonn Central Station for several days in December. This is what it means for commuters in Bonn.
Rail commuters from Bonn will need to be prepared for longer travel times in December. There will be no service to Bonn Central Station from December 10 to 15. Starting on December 1, there may already be some service disruptions. Commuters can also expect some cancellations at Siegburg/Bonn station.
According to Deutsche Bahn (DB), this is once again due to construction work on the "Linker Rhein" electronic signal box. As with the previous work, this will again have an impact on local and long-distance rail services in Bonn.
Most recently, DB's work on the "Linker Rhein" electronic interlocking led to detours in November. DB also closed the ICE high-speed line between Cologne and Frankfurt for work on tracks and points at the end of November. This had an impact on Siegburg/Bonn station.
Long-distance trains
December 1 through December 22, nights between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Due to work around the Cologne junction, there will be several partial cancellations beginning on December 1. Siegburg/Bonn station will also be affected. Trains starting/ending in Cologne will be canceled on the sections between Cologne and Düsseldorf, Wuppertal and Siegburg/Bonn.
December 10 (5 a.m.) to December 15 (9 p.m.) during the daytime
The ICE Sprinter line Bonn-Cologne-Berlin and the ICE line Koblenz/Bonn-Cologne-Berlin will already start and end in Cologne. There will be no stop at Bonn Central Station. Trains scheduled to start and end in Koblenz will be rerouted via the right bank of the Rhine. The stops in Andernach, Remagen, Bonn Central Station and Cologne Central Station will be dropped. Alternatively, these trains will stop at Köln Messe/Deutz.
Long-distance trains between Cologne and Koblenz will be diverted via the right bank of the Rhine, with no stops at Cologne Central Station, Bonn Central Station, Remagen and Andernach. Alternatively, trains will stop at Köln Messe/Deutz and IC trains at Bonn-Beuel. Travel time will be around 10 minutes more.
December 15 (5 a.m.) to December 29 (9 p.m.)
Trains coming from Bonn will also be diverted within Cologne. This will make the travel time around 10 minutes longer.
Local traffic
December 1 (9 p.m.) to December 9 (5 a.m.)
On the RE 6 (RRX), RE 8, RE 9 and RB 27 lines, there will be a detour with canceled stops around the Cologne junction. As well, some of the trips on Lines RE 1 (RRX), RE 6 (RRX), RB 26, RB 38 and RB 48 lines will be canceled.
December 10 (5 a.m.) to December 15 (9 p.m.)
There will be partial cancellations on the sections between Cologne Central Station and Hürth-Kalscheuren/Sechtem. The RE 5 (RRX) line will be canceled between Cologne Central Station and Remagen. The RB 26 line will be canceled between Cologne Messe/Deutz and Sechtem, and all trips on the RB 48 line between Cologne Central Station and Bonn-Mehlem will be canceled. The RB 30, which normally terminates at Bonn Central Station, will be extended to Sechtem during this period. A rail replacement service without intermediate stops will be set up between Cologne Central Station and Sechtem.
(Orig. text: ga / Translation: ck)