Rail replacement services in December Construction work leads to many cancellations at Bonn Central Station

There will be partial cancellations on the sections between Cologne Central Station and Hürth-Kalscheuren/Sechtem. The RE 5 (RRX) line will be canceled between Cologne Central Station and Remagen. The RB 26 line will be canceled between Cologne Messe/Deutz and Sechtem, and all trips on the RB 48 line between Cologne Central Station and Bonn-Mehlem will be canceled. The RB 30, which normally terminates at Bonn Central Station, will be extended to Sechtem during this period. A rail replacement service without intermediate stops will be set up between Cologne Central Station and Sechtem.