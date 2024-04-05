Amazon returns, energy prices and legalization of weed Consumers can expect these changes in April
Bonn · Cannabis is now legal, the VAT on energy and district heating is being increased and there is a new limit for state-sponsored financial support for families. In April, consumers will once again be faced with a number of changes. We provide an overview.
Consumers will have to prepare for a number of changes coming in April. For example, the VAT on energy and district heating is due to be increased, there are changes to state-sponsored financial support for families, customers have less time to return purchases made on Amazon, and the legalization of cannabis is something many people are talking about.
VAT increase on energy and district heating
The price cap on energy ended at the start of the new year. As of April 2024, the reduced VAT on gas and district heating will go back up again from seven percent to 19 percent. This adjustment will have a direct impact on millions of households, with higher gas bills to be expected now. With this in mind, customers should consider alternatives and adjustments in order to minimize the additional financial burden. One idea is that it might be worth switching providers.
The Brandenburg Consumer Center advises consumers to read their gas or district heating meters on April 1 and pass them on to the supplier. This is the only way to ensure that the energy consumed is billed at the correct price - i.e. consumption before April 1 at the reduced rate and consumption starting on April 1 at the increased rate.
Cannabis consumption becomes legal
The controversial legalization of cannabis in Germany began on April 1 as planned. On March 22, the Federal Council gave the green light for the so-called Cannabis Act.
This means that the possession and cultivation of cannabis is permitted in Germany - but only in limited quantities and for adults. A maximum of 25 grams may be carried for personal use. Home-grown marijuana is limited to a maximum of three plants.
Public consumption is only permitted to a limited extent. In other words, it is generally permitted to smoke weed outside in public - but only from 8 pm to 7 am. In the vicinity of children's and youth facilities as well as sports facilities - smoking weed is prohibited within 100 meters of the entrance area.
New income limit for state-sponsored support for parents
For parents whose children are born on or after April 1, the income limit for parental support money has changed. Parents are entitled to state aid when they earn up to an annual taxable income of 200,000 euros (previously 300,000 euros). This limit also applies to single parents. As well, joint parental leave is limited to a maximum of one month and must be taken within the first twelve months.
Meanwhile, parental leave can still be increased from twelve months to 14 months, provided that care is shared between both parents.
Amazon is reducing time limit for returns
The online retailer Amazon will be reducing the time customers have to return products as of April 25. In the future, many products will have to be returned within 14 days after receipt of delivery (previously 30 days). According to Amazon, this affects products such as cameras, electronics, office supplies, computers, video games, music and DVDs.
Deutschlandticket for students
At the start of the summer semester on April 1, students at many universities will receive a discounted Deutschlandticket at a price of 29.40 euros per month. As with the standard Deutschlandticket, you can use buses and trains throughout Germany. Some universities are not participating because their semester ticket is cheaper.
Apprentices receive a travel allowance
Beginning in April, trainees who live far away from the company where they have their apprenticeship will have the opportunity to apply for a travel allowance. The allowance is available for apprentices in their first year of training and is good for two trips home per month. This is intended to help trainees reduce the financial burden of long commutes and travel during their training.
Vocational training allowance
Starting on April 1, a vocational training allowance will be introduced as a substitute for wages. It is aimed at employees who are at risk of losing their job due to the climate-friendly restructuring of the economy. If further vocational training enables continued employment, the employment agency will pay 67% of the net wage during the training. Employers are to cover the costs of this and also have the option of increasing those wages.
(Orig. text: Dierk Himstedt (with material from dpa) / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)