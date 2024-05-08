Acid leak Container exploded on the RSAG site in Sankt Augustin
Niederpleis · An exploded container on the premises of the utility company RSAG in Sankt Augustin-Niederpleis caused a major fire and rescue operation on Tuesday evening. One employee was injured by the deflagration.
An exploded container on the site of the waste disposal company RSAG in Sankt Augustin-Niederpleis caused a large-scale operation by the fire and rescue services on Tuesday evening at around 6 pm. The explosion caused an acidic liquid to leak from the container, which is why the emergency services had to enter the site with special equipment, according to Dennis Schwellenbach, spokesman for the Sankt Augustin volunteer fire brigade. It is unclear how the explosion occurred. One employee was injured in the explosion and went to hospital on his own.
Specialist consultants from the fire brigade and a chemical consultant from Hennef secured the hazardous area. However, according to fire service spokesman Dennis Schwellenbach, the majority of the leaked hazardous substance flowed into the container's designated collection tray. The chemical consultants were able to give the all-clear and end the deployment of around 80 firefighters and other emergency services at around 8 pm.
Original text: Viktor Müller
Translation: Mareike Graepel