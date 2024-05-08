Acid leak Container exploded on the RSAG site in Sankt Augustin

An exploded container on the site of the waste disposal company RSAG in Sankt Augustin-Niederpleis caused a large-scale operation by the fire and rescue services on Tuesday evening at around 6 pm. The explosion caused an acidic liquid to leak from the container, which is why the emergency services had to enter the site with special equipment, according to Dennis Schwellenbach, spokesman for the Sankt Augustin volunteer fire brigade. It is unclear how the explosion occurred. One employee was injured in the explosion and went to hospital on his own.