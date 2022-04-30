Shiites commemorate death of Imam Ali : Controversy over Shiite Muslim mourning procession on Sunday

Shiite Muslims in a past mourning procession on Maxstrasse in Bonn. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn A Shiite Muslim mourning procession with around 300 participants will take place in Bonn on Sunday. Unlike at past events, the police wanted to prohibit bare chests this year but the court ruled against it. The police want to have the ruling reviewed.

Around 300 Shiite Muslims plan to march through Bonn on Sunday. An Indo-Pakistani cultural association has registered a rally for 2 to 7 p.m., according to police. It is to commemorate Imam Ali who was murdered around 1,360 years ago.

In the run-up to the mourning procession, which according to police is to take place on Jan-Loh-Platz, the registrant filed an urgent appeal with the Administrative Court of Cologne. One reason is because the Bonn police relocated the march to the edge of the city center where there is less public traffic than on Wenzelgasse, where it has taken place in previous years. As well, the authorities wanted to require that participants not be allowed to show bare chests. It is a religious custom to expose the upper part of the body for the purpose of self-flagellation.

The organizer of the event filed an urgent appeal against the decision that participants would have to be clothed on their upper bodies. Court spokesman Michael Ott explained to GA that a ban on bare chests was not lawful in this case. The expected behavior of the participants did not violate criminal laws and is - already because of the clear religious reference - also not to be considered as "grossly inappropriate action" in the sense of the law.

According to police spokesman Frank Piontek, however, the sight of exposed upper bodies has had an intimidating effect on bystanders in the past - especially on children. That's what experience has shown, he says. "Again and again, there have also been complaints," Piontek continues. After all, it was not uncommon to see scars and bruises on the skin of the participants. For this reason, this year they wanted to impose the condition that all participants also have their upper bodies covered.

In their argumentation, the police referred to the Assembly Act of North Rhine-Westphalia, which came into force at the beginning of the year, according to which it is forbidden under Section 18 to organize a public assembly in the open air if, as a result of its external appearance, it "conveys a readiness to use violence and thereby has an intimidating effect". Here, too, however, the court saw no violation.