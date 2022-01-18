Current Corona situation : Convalescent status only valid for three months

Bonn/Region In Germany, the convalescent status will be valid for three months only, health ministers of the Laender discuss change of test strategy, and there are particularly many corona cases among children and adolescents. Here are some current developments around the pandemic.

The Corona convalescent status has been shortened to three months - the Federal Ministry of Health justifies this with the new virus variant Omikron. This suggestion by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) was made from a scientific point of view, said a ministry spokesperson in Berlin on Monday. The background is that due to the predominant Omikron variant, there is a much greater risk of falling ill or being a carrier after this period. The previous period of six months had applied as long as the prevailing delta variant had to be dealt with. The new requirement follows on from an ordinance sealed by the Bundesrat last Friday and has been in force since Saturday.

The health ministers of the federal states are discussing a change in the Corona testing strategy to counteract an overloading of laboratory capacities. In the case of high infection rates, PCR tests should in future be limited to "symptomatic persons and, if necessary, vulnerable groups". This is according to a draft decision that was presented to the health ministers before a video conference on Monday evening.

The applicant is the state of Berlin. There, the demand for PCR tests is currently greater than the supply. According to the proposal, a PCR test should be dispensed with as confirmation for people with a symptom-free Corona infection after a positive rapid test. Even if the Corona warning app jumps to red, only a rapid test should be carried out in future.

A free test from quarantine or isolation is also to be carried out "exclusively" with a "high-quality and, if necessary, laboratory-based antigen test". Only in the case of critical infrastructure workers, such as in nursing homes and hospitals, a PCR test should possibly still be carried out.

The omicron wave is currently also affecting many children of kindergarten and primary school age. According to data from the Robert Koch Institute, the seven-day incidence of new Corona infections in North Rhine-Westphalia has exceeded the 500 mark. Within seven days, 504.8 people per 100,000 inhabitants became infected, according to figures released by the RKI on Monday.

The incidence is now highest in the age group of five to nine-year-olds, at 1132.9, according to data from the NRW State Centre for Health. In the middle of last week, 15- to 19-year-olds were the most affected, but the incidence among them is now also above the 1000 mark at 1070.4. The incidence among 10- to 14-year-olds is almost as high, at 1048.0. Among adults, the incidence is usually lower the older people are. The lowest value was reported on Monday for the 75- to 79-year-old group with 81.5.

Of those infected with Corona, 2.87 per 100,000 inhabitants went to hospital in NRW within a week, as the State Centre for Health (LZG) reported on Monday morning. This is down from 3.25 on Saturday and 3.04 on Sunday.

Due to the Corona pandemic and the protective measures, significantly fewer people in North Rhine-Westphalia contracted chickenpox in 2021. 819 cases were reported last year, as the AOK Nordwest announced on Monday. In 2020, there were more than 1800 reported chickenpox cases in the state, according to the report, and in 2019 there were even around 4100.

"We assume that the contact restrictions, distance and hygiene rules as well as the nursery and school closures have led to this sharp decline, because the trigger for chickenpox is the so-called varicella-zoster virus, which is transmitted through droplet infection via the air," said AOK Chairman Tom Ackermann. The development can be observed nationwide.

According to the AOK, chickenpox is one of the most common childhood diseases.

Original text: dpa/ga