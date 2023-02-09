Wanted man had changed name : Convicted murderer arrested at Cologne/Bonn Airport

At Cologne/Bonn Airport, the Federal Police arrested a man who was wanted for murder. Foto: dpa/Marius Becker

Cologne/Bonn Airport After seven years in prison for murder, a man was deported. However, he disregarded the re-entry ban - and has now been arrested at Cologne/Bonn Airport.

The Federal Police caught a man convicted of murder and deported at Cologne/Bonn Airport on Tuesday evening at around 7.50 pm. The 53-year-old wanted to fly to Vienna.

According to the Federal Police, the man had been sentenced to a total of 14 years imprisonment for murder in the Hamburg Regional Court in 1996. After he had served half of the sentence, he was deported to his home country Bosnia-Herzegovina. He was also given a re-entry ban. The court determined that the man must serve the remaining six and a half years of imprisonment if he re-enters Germany despite the ban. For this case, the Hamburg public prosecutor's office had an arrest notice issued in 2003.

The officers of the Federal Police identified the man during a check at the airport - although he had changed his first name to avoid arrest in Germany. The man now awaits another 2399 days of imprisonment in a correctional institution.