Inflation : Cooking oil, natural gas and other prices have risen

Prices for cooking oils have risen significantly in 2022. Foto: epa efe Gustavo Cuevas/Archiv

Bonn Strongly increased energy prices in particular have been driving inflation for months. Prices for heating oil, natural gas and electricity have risen massively. But vegetables and cooking oil have also become more expensive. An overview.

Rising prices are getting to many people. Not only have the prices for energy risen massively, but also cooking oil, vegetables and butter, for example, have become more expensive. After the annual inflation rate had already reached 7.3 per cent in March 2022, the highest value since German reunification in 1990, the rate even rose again in April. According to the Federal Statistical Office, consumer prices in April were on average 7.4 per cent higher than in the same month last year.

Our picture gallery gives an overview of how much prices for petrol, electricity and cooking oil, for example, have risen:

Economists do not expect inflation to fall quickly in the next few months because of the tight energy price situation and ongoing concerns about a Russian supply freeze. Recent forecasts expect inflation in Germany to exceed six per cent for 2022 as a whole. Strongly increased energy prices in particular have been driving inflation for months. The Russian attack on Ukraine on 24 February pushed oil and gas prices up further.

