Weather in and around Bonn Cool start to the new week
Bonn/Region · At the start of the new week, Bonn and the surrounding region will be hit by a cold front that will cool things down slightly. After maximum temperatures of over 30 degrees, the weekend ended with cloudy skies. Here is the outlook for the coming days.
After a hot and sunny weekend with temperatures over 30 degrees and cloudy skies as well as scattered rain on Sunday, significantly cooler temperatures are expected in Bonn and the surrounding region at the start of the week.
From Monday, things are going to cool down. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), the first cold front to reach NRW on Monday night will cause temperatures to reach highs of 23 to 26 degrees in the lowlands.
Weather experts predict that the next cold front will reach NRW in the course of Tuesday morning. This will probably bring showers. Individual thunderstorms with heavy rain to Bonn and the surrounding region during the afternoon. Temperatures on Tuesday will reach around 21 to 24 degrees. However, it will probably feel a little cooler due to the wind and rain.
The rainfall should then mostly move away during Tuesday night. Temperatures are expected to reach 20 to 25 degrees on Wednesday. The next rain showers could then arrive in Bonn and the surrounding region from Friday - just in time for the start of the weekend.