3G, 2G, 2G-plus : Which Corona regulations apply at the different public places in Bonn

The 2G rules applies to restaurants and bars: People who have had a booster shot can get in without a test. Foto: dpa/Bernd Weißbrod

Bonn 3G, 2G, 2G-plus - just a few days ago, Covid regulations that affect public life were adjusted once again. Because these vary from place to place, we are providing a brief summary of which regulations currently apply in the various public places.

With the Covid infection numbers rising sharply and the Omicron variant spreading, new regulations have been in effect for a few days. In many places, the 2G regulation (vaccinated or recovered status with 90 days validity) or 2G-plus (vaccinated or recovered and tested) is required. The additional testing requirement does not apply to people who have had their booster, freshly vaccinated people (15th to 90th day after the second vaccination) and people who have recovered in the previous 90 days.

Where no mask can be worn, fully vaccinated and recovered persons must also present a negative Covid test. Where testing is mandatory, testing may also be done on site. Rapid tests must be no more than 24 hours old, PCR test results 48 hours old. As some rules can vary, it is advisable to check before you visit. Here are the current rules for Bonn:

■ Restaurants/bars: 2G-plus

■ Indoor sports: 2G-plus, whether competitive or just training.

■ Swimming pools: 2G-plus, as well as in wellness facilities such as saunas.

■ Buses and trains: 3G

■ City hall and other administrative buildings: 3G, visitors need an appointment.

■ Hospitals: 2G-plus, some hospitals require FFP2 masks, fixed visiting hours apply in some cases.

■ Taxis: 3G, proof of vaccination, testing or proof of recovery is mandatory for staff and passengers.

■ Cinemas/theaters: 2G, some establishments also require a test; masks are mandatory, except when eating or drinking.

■ Hairdressers: 3G, FFP2 masks are mandatory. For other services close to the body, such as tattoo or cosmetic studios, 2G applies.

■ Workplace: 3G is mandatory and must be proven upon entering the place of work. Each workplace can also extend its own in house rules.

■ Retail: 2G, no proof required for stores and supermarkets for daily needs - this also includes florists and bookstores.

■ Masseurs/physiotherapists: 3G for medically prescribed treatments, otherwise 2G applies.

■ Concerts in halls/rooms: 2G, as for sporting events in front of an audience, a maximum of 750 persons applies.

■ Outdoors: Mandatory masks while waiting in queues.

Current information is available online at bonn.de/coronavirus