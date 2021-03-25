Reconstruction for Peek & Cloppenburg has begun : Corona test centre moves into former Karstadt premises in Bonn

Bonn Aachener Grundvermögen has submitted an application to the City of Bonn for the conversion of the former Karstadt building in the city centre. A Corona test centre will move in temporarily.

While the conversion of the former Karstadt building in Bonn's city centre is progressing, a Corona test centre is temporarily moving in on the ground floor. According to the landlord Aachener Grundvermögen, the contract runs until the end of June. Previously, the approximately 40-square-metre space, which is not included in the lease agreement signed with Peek & Cloppenburg, had been used by a travel centre. "Thus, this interim use does not affect the overall conversion of the building," says Aachener Grund.

On Friday, it said, it had submitted the building application to the city. "It has already been possible to start with work that does not require approval." With regard to the future use of the upper floors, they are "in confidential talks with promising potential tenants from the cultural sector". There had been a proposal from the city community to let the City Museum move in there. Grundvermögen managing director Frank Wenzel had said in the GA interview that he could imagine a "cultural use [...] supplemented by open work and gallery spaces for smart creatives" on the two vacant floors.

The test centre opens on Friday under the direction of Bonn-based organiser Sandro Heinemann, who already offers Corona tests in the Brückenforum. "In addition, we are already preparing for possible further opening steps with this new location," he says. Specifically, he says, these are model tests that are also conceivable in NRW, according to Minister President Armin Laschet (CDU). In Tübingen, for example, people are granted access to shops and restaurants if they can show a daily negative rapid test. There is a list of other Corona test offers at www.bonn.de.

Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach