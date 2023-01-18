End of compulsory isolation : Corona tests in future no longer free to end quarantine

From now on, people infected with Corona will no longer be able to test themselves free of charge. Foto: dpa/Sebastian Kahnert

Berlin In several federal states, the obligation to isolate people infected with Corona has already been lifted. Others want to follow suit soon. Therefore, free free testing will now also be abolished.

The offer of free Corona citizens' tests will be further restricted from now on. Anyone who wants to "test free" after an infection will no longer receive a free rapid test, as the Federal Ministry of Health announced.

The reason for this is the relaxation of the rules for isolation and quarantine in several federal states. There is therefore no longer any need to finance tests to end isolation from federal funds - especially in view of the fact that the Länder and municipalities have already received considerable financial support during the pandemic.

However, medical personnel who have to be tested before resuming their work are still entitled to a free rapid test, as the ministry explained. In general, "citizenship tests" by testing centres will remain free of charge until 28 February, among other things for everyone before visits to clinics and nursing homes.