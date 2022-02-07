Northrhein-Westphalia : Coronavirus jabs now available in pharmacies

A doctor puts a plaster on a man's arm after his vaccination. Foto: dpa/David Inderlied

Düsseldorf From this Monday on, the first pharmacies in North Rhine-Westphalia will start offering Coronavirus shots. According to the North Rhine Pharmacists' Association, the first vaccines will be delivered at the beginning of the week.

You’re advised to make an appointment if you want to get a jab at your local pharmacy, because not all pharmacies will be involved right from the start. The way to involved pharmacists was cleared at federal level in December. The decision was followed by training.

According to the association, every fourth pharmacy in the Rhine region has undergone training and is now able to offer Coronavirus jabs. By the beginning of March, every second pharmacy should be able to do so. The association expects a greater demand for vaccinations in pharmacies in spring, when a vaccine adapted to the Omicron variant becomes available.