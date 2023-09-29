Rents continue to go up Cost of living is especially high for university students in Bonn

Newly rented shared rooms or apartments for students are becoming increasingly expensive, as shown in a recent study. According to the Student Housing Report 2023 from the financial services provider MLP and the Institute of the German Economy (IW), asking prices for rents have risen by 6.2 percent within a year. The results of the study were published on Thursday. For the report, the rental prices of apartments in 38 German university cities were analyzed in the second quarter of the year. They were all advertised on major real estate portals and in newspapers.