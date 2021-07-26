Situation update : Covid developments in Bonn and the region

Bonn/Region As of Monday, level 1 Covid protection measures are in effect in NRW. Düsseldorf is expected to jump to level 2 already on Tuesday. Here are the latest developments in Bonn and the region from the GA live blog on coronavirus.

As a result of rising new Covid infection rates, stricter infection control measures are now in effect in North Rhine-Westphalia. The state's incidence level moved from 0 to 1 because the number of new infections within seven days was between 10 and 35 per 100,000 inhabitants. This automatically means that stricter measures apply at a supraregional level - even for counties and independent cities that are locally at level 0.

State incidence level 1 means, among other things, that masks are mandatory indoors, i.e. not only in doctors' offices and on buses and trains, but also in restaurants, museums, zoos and places of worship. For shoppers, one customer per ten square meters returns. Public festivals, conferences with more than 1,000 participants, discos and indoor clubs are prohibited until August 27.

While level 1 is in effect across much of NRW, Düsseldorf is expected to jump to level 2 already on Tuesday, according to an overview from the state health ministry.

The transition from stage 1 to 2 takes effect when a city or district exceeds the limit of 35 on three consecutive days. Even stricter requirements regarding contact restrictions, testing and social distancing will then be necessary.

On Monday, Solingen will be the first municipality in NRW to again reach the highest level of 3 (seven-day incidence of 50 or higher). According to figures released by the Robert Koch Institute on Sunday, it had the highest seven-day incidence nationwide at 64.7.

The strictest constraints of the Corona Protection Ordinance are then in effect: meetings in public spaces are permitted with only members of two households. Testing and seating are mandatory in outdoor restaurants. For all types of shopping not considered a part of basic services, the customer limit is one person per 20 square meters.

Incidence in Bonn continues to stagnate

The seven-day incidence in Bonn remained the same on Monday. The figure on Monday is 25.2, according to city officials. On Saturday and Sunday, the incidence was also 25.2. The city recorded 83 new infections in the past seven days, and 100 people are considered currently infected. 14,693 people have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 255 people have died in connection with the virus.

The incidence rate in the Rhein-Sieg district is 14.6 (as of Monday), according to the North Rhine-Westphalia State Center for Health. No new cases had been reported.

Covid incidence in NRW also stagnates

The Covid new infection rate in North Rhine-Westphalia did not rise again at the start of the week. As on the previous day, the incidence rate in Germany's most populous state was 17.1 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants on Monday, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). In total, the RKI recorded 172 new Covid cases in NRW. No new deaths were reported. Nevertheless, stricter infection control measures have been in effect again in NRW since Monday because of the previously increased levels.