Outdoor pools, schools, and football public viewing : Covid measures expected be to be relaxed on Wednesday

NEXT STEPS FOR EASING UP COVID RESTRICTIONS

If the incidence value remains below 50 in the coming days, Covid restrictions would start to be relaxed again starting on Wednesday. The following would then apply: Any number of people from up to three households would be allowed to meet in public spaces. And up to ten tested people from any number of households may meet, with no restrictions on those who have recovered or been vaccinated. Here are the other regulations that are expected to take effect Wednesday:

Swimming pools: Bonn's outdoor swimming pools are expected to open for everyone, including for open swimming and sunbathing. Currently, Hardtbergbad, Freibad Friesdorf, Ennertbad and Römerbad are open for lap swimming only. To get in, you will have to book a time in advance, be fully vaccinated, recovered or tested. The city said the booking system will be activated as soon as the state has given its approval by general decree. As it did last year, the Bonn Sports and Swimming Department will divide the hours into three blocks: Early morning swimming from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. (Monday through Friday), the first half of the day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Monday through Sunday) and the second half of the day from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Monday through Sunday). Pre-booked tickets are valid for only one of the three time blocks. Cleaning and disinfection will be performed during the closing times. The last outdoor pool in Bonn to open is the Rüngsdorf pool, which opens on Saturday, June 19.

Sports: Outside contact sports are allowed with up to 25 people and inside with up to twelve tested and any number of recovered or vaccinated people. Indoor (including gyms) non-contact sports are possible with any number of tested, vaccinated or recovered people, but you must leave your contact information.

Culture, Arts & Entertainment: Indoor concerts, theater, opera, cinema performances, and other arts and entertainment or cultural events may be held with up to 500 tested and any number of vaccinated or recovered attendees. Required is a seating plan based on a checker board pattern. Amateur rehearsal use is also allowed again with restrictions. Museums and similar cultural institutions (does not apply to events) are already allowed to receive visitors with an incidence of up to 100 without advance booking or testing requirements.

Shopping: No advance bookings (Click & Meet) or tests are required for retail shopping that does not serve basic needs. But the number of customers remains limited to one person per ten square meters.

Food Service: No testing is required for outdoor food service. Indoor dining can open for those who are tested, recovered or vaccinated - seating is mandatory. Canteens can open to company employees - no testing is required there.

Accommodation and tourism: Full catering is allowed - not only breakfast. Private overnight stays in hotels, guesthouses, etc. are already permitted with an incidence of up to 100 - but only for those tested, recovered or vaccinated.

Extracurricular education: In person classes are permitted for those who are tested, recovered, or vaccinated with no minimum spacing if there is fixed seating and a seating plan. Music lessons involving singing or wind instruments are possible indoors with 20 tested and any number of recovered or vaccinated persons.

Children and youth groups: Group activities are possible indoors with 20 young people who have been tested and outdoors with 30 young people who have been tested, with no age limit. Any number of recovered or vaccinated people are allowed to participate.

Recreation: There will be the opening of all pools, saunas, etc., and indoor playgrounds to a limited number of tested, vaccinated, or recovered visitors. If the statewide incidence is also 50 or less, recreational parks may also receive a limited number of tested, recovered, or vaccinated visitors. In addition, boat excursions, horse carriage rides and the like may then take place with any number of tested, recovered, or vaccinated visitors.

Fairs and markets: Fairs and special markets are permitted with a limited number of tested, vaccinated or recovered visitors. In addition, individual rides and booths are permitted.

Conventions and congresses: They are allowed outdoors and indoors with up to 500 tested and any number of vaccinated or recovered attendees.

Wedding ceremonies: In the various wedding venues of the Bonn registry office, different maximum limits for guests at civil marriage ceremonies still apply, informs Marc Hoffmann of the city's press office. These depend on the size of the available rooms. The registry office only allows the maximum number of guests if some of the visitors have already been vaccinated twice or have recovered from Covid. Hoffmann says couples are notified 14 days before their wedding date as to the exact restrictions that will be in place.

Private events (without parties): They are allowed outside with up to 100 and inside with up to 50 tested and any number of vaccinated or recovered guests.

Parties: Parties and similar celebrations are not allowed. Large festive events are also not allowed.