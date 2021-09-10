Covid updates : At least 26 people infected with Covid at a club in Münster in NRW

Admission to the party was under tightened 2G regulations. Foto: dpa/Axel Heimken

NRW Intensive care units in Germany are seeing more young adults than older ones. At a club in Münster in the western part of NRW, at least 26 young people became infected with Covid at a club. For anyone 16 and older still looking to get vaccinated, the Bonn mobile vaccination bus will be out again this weekend.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

At least 26 people became infected with Covid at a party night in a club in Münster last week. Those who were confirmed to have Covid-19 were mainly in their mid-twenties; they had all entered the club under the so-called 2G rule for those who are vaccinated or recovered. The city of Münster reported on Thursday that based on the information they have so far, these were breakthrough infections for people who had already recovered or been vaccinated. 20 of those who became infected live in Münster. An employee of the club also tested positive.

The city expects more infections to be reported and the health department is following up on the situation. Numerous contact persons will now have to submit a PCR test. "The exact number of close contacts is still unclear," it said.

Admission to the Sept. 3 party was under tightened 2G regulations. "All guests were either vaccinated or recovered," the city said. Those who got Covid became aware of the infection due to mild symptoms or a message from their Corona warning app on their smartphones.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

NRW State Premier rejects mandatory vaccinations

North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier Armin Laschet continues to reject any calls for mandatory vaccinations despite the slowing pace of vaccinations. All parties had promised that there would be no mandatory vaccinations, the CDU/CSU candidate for chancellor said on the ZDF program "Klartext." "I still have hope that we will convince so many that we will also end up with 80 percent," he says, referring to the vaccination rate. Currently, 61.7 percent in Germany are fully vaccinated.

More younger than older people in intensive care units

The inadequate Covid vaccination rate among younger adults is also reflected in Germany's intensive care units, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). In the ICU units from mid-August to early September, there were more 18- to 59-year-olds than people over 60, according to the RKI weekly report published on Thursday evening. That could be interpreted as an outcome of the vaccination campaign so far, including the inadequate rates among 18- to 59-year-olds so far, it said.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

The proportion of Covid patients in ICU units grew again overall. With just under 1,400 patients, it was a 22 percent increase compared to the previous week, the report said. The most patients recorded was around Christmas time, with about 5,760 ICU patients.

The majority of those Covid patients who now require hospitalization are between 35 and 59 years old, according to RKI data. However, the risk of dying from the infection remains highest among the elderly.

City mobile vaccination bus locations for this weekend

Mobile vaccination buses are still out and about in Bonn. According to the city, one vaccination bus will be at the Sportpark Pennenfeld on Mallwitzstraße in Bad Godesberg on Saturday from 3 to 7 pm. The other vaccination bus will be at the Kulturgarten at Römerbad on Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m. No appointment is necessary for anyone wanting to get a Covid vaccine. It is available for anyone 16 years and older.

Orig. text: ga